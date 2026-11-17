Two masked men riding a motorcycle fired six rounds at a gym owner outside his fitness centre in Gujarat's Patan early Monday morning. The owner escaped unhurt, while police recovered six empty cartridges and launched a search for the attackers.
The incident took place around 6.05 AM outside the gym, near Rotliya Hanuman Temple in the Hasapur area. Owner Dalpatsinh Parmar had just arrived at the gym and parked his vehicle when the assailants approached on a motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing.
Recounting the incident, Parmar said he was walking towards the gym after parking his vehicle, as he did every morning, when he heard three gunshots. He initially mistook the sound for firecrackers but soon realised he was being targeted.
"The attackers fired three rounds initially and then fired another three while remaining on their moving motorcycle. They immediately sped away from the spot. However, I am not going to be intimidated by such attacks. After informing the police, I continued with my workout as usual. The police are cooperating fully in the investigation," Parmar said.
CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the two unidentified men arriving on a motorcycle, firing six rounds outside the gym and fleeing. Investigators are examining the footage to establish their identities and trace their movements.
Patan District Superintendent of Police, DSP Paresh Renuka, along with personnel from the Local Crime Branch (LCB), Special Operations Group (SOG) and B-Division police, rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to examine the scene and collect evidence.
Renuka said the attackers fired at Parmar while riding a motorcycle, but nobody was injured. "We have recovered six spent cartridges from the spot and registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A detailed investigation is underway to identify the weapon used, trace the accused and establish the motive behind the attack," he said.
Police are probing a possible land dispute angle but have not ruled out a connection with previous criminal incidents involving Parmar. Investigators are also examining whether the shooting stemmed from an independent dispute.
Checkpoints have been set up across the district to intercept the suspects. The cybercrime team has also been directed to monitor social media platforms and take action against individuals spreading rumours or attempting to create animosity through misleading posts about the incident, Renuka said.
Parmar's name had earlier surfaced in connection with the August 30 incident in Mehsana involving Bhavesh Zhiliya, a notorious member of the Mastani gang.
That night, a violent confrontation resembling a gang war took place when men travelling in a car allegedly rammed another car three times and fired two rounds at it. Zhiliya sustained injuries in the attack.
The case took another turn when Zhiliya subsequently approached the Mehsana B-Division police station to lodge a complaint over the firing on his vehicle on the highway.
Against this backdrop, Monday's shooting has brought the earlier Mehsana incident back into focus. Investigators are examining whether the latest attack is linked to that confrontation or whether a separate land dispute triggered the firing. The identities of the attackers and the motive remain to be established.