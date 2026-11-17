Two masked men riding a motorcycle fired six rounds at a gym owner outside his fitness centre in Gujarat's Patan early Monday morning. The owner escaped unhurt, while police recovered six empty cartridges and launched a search for the attackers.

The incident took place around 6.05 AM outside the gym, near Rotliya Hanuman Temple in the Hasapur area. Owner Dalpatsinh Parmar had just arrived at the gym and parked his vehicle when the assailants approached on a motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing.

Recounting the incident, Parmar said he was walking towards the gym after parking his vehicle, as he did every morning, when he heard three gunshots. He initially mistook the sound for firecrackers but soon realised he was being targeted.

"The attackers fired three rounds initially and then fired another three while remaining on their moving motorcycle. They immediately sped away from the spot. However, I am not going to be intimidated by such attacks. After informing the police, I continued with my workout as usual. The police are cooperating fully in the investigation," Parmar said.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the two unidentified men arriving on a motorcycle, firing six rounds outside the gym and fleeing. Investigators are examining the footage to establish their identities and trace their movements.

Patan District Superintendent of Police, DSP Paresh Renuka, along with personnel from the Local Crime Branch (LCB), Special Operations Group (SOG) and B-Division police, rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to examine the scene and collect evidence.

Renuka said the attackers fired at Parmar while riding a motorcycle, but nobody was injured. "We have recovered six spent cartridges from the spot and registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A detailed investigation is underway to identify the weapon used, trace the accused and establish the motive behind the attack," he said.