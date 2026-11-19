AHMEDABAD: The six-day 3rd All India Police Badminton Cluster 2026-27 began at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, Ahmedabad, on Thursday, with 1,162 police personnel from 38 teams across the country competing in the tournament.

Hosted by the Gujarat Police from November 19 to 24, the national-level championship aims to promote physical fitness, sportsmanship and camaraderie among police and paramilitary personnel.

Of the total participants, 890 are men and 272 are women. The tournament also brings together personnel across ranks, with 463 Gazetted Officers and 699 Non-Gazetted Officers competing alongside one another.

Inaugurating the championship, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendrasingh Malik said hosting the national sporting event was a matter of pride for the Gujarat Police. He said the participation of 38 teams, representing 10 Central Police Organisations, 24 states and four Union Territories, reflected the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Welcoming the players and officials from across the country, Malik said the tournament was carrying forward a tradition initiated by the Kerala and Uttar Pradesh Police. He particularly highlighted the participation of women personnel, saying their presence and performance on the sporting field demonstrated how policewomen were balancing demanding law-and-order responsibilities with sporting excellence.

Emphasising the importance of sports in police service, the DGP said personnel routinely faced unpredictable situations, professional pressures and demanding working conditions.

Sports played a crucial role in keeping them physically fit and mentally resilient while strengthening their ability to make sound decisions under pressure, he added.

"Sports are not merely about winning medals or securing trophies. They develop patience, discipline, teamwork and the ability to handle challenging situations. These qualities also help police personnel perform their professional responsibilities with greater confidence," Malik said.

He urged participants to compete with enthusiasm while upholding the discipline and dignity associated with their uniforms.

Respecting the decisions of umpires and demonstrating sportsmanship, irrespective of the outcome, should remain the priority, he said.

"Nobody really loses on the sports field. One either wins or learns something new. Therefore, play with determination for the honour of your respective states and forces, but never compromise on the spirit of sportsmanship," Malik said.