AHMEDABAD: The BJP-controlled Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Wednesday approved the allotment of a 978-square-metre prime plot in Tandalja to Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, triggering a political row with the Congress, which alleged that the Rs 20-crore land allotment was a favour extended in return for his support to the NDA.

The proposal was cleared by a majority vote at the corporation's general body meeting, despite strong protests and objections from Congress councillors. The Opposition alleged that rules and eligibility criteria had been changed to accommodate Pathan.

Congress councillors and party workers protested before and during the meeting, accusing the BJP of political opportunism and favouritism. However, the ruling party's majority in the corporation ensured that the proposal was passed.

Leading the Opposition, Congress councillor Ashish Joshi, who had earlier switched from the BJP to the Congress, made a pointed remark, saying, "In my view, everyone who supports Yusuf Pathan is a 'Pathan'." His statement triggered an uproar in the House.

Joshi also questioned the BJP's priorities, comparing the land allotment with the administration's earlier rejection of a proposal to provide compensation to the families of those killed in the Vadodara boat tragedy.

"The BJP administration had rejected a proposal to provide Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the 14 victims of the boat tragedy. Yet, today, the same administration is ready to give land worth nearly Rs 20 crore to Yusuf Pathan. This sudden affection for him has emerged overnight, apparently because he has extended support to the NDA," Joshi alleged.

Other Congress councillors also opposed the proposal, questioning the rationale behind the allotment and the circumstances in which it was approved.