AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad police have arrested two men allegedly involved in a counterfeit currency racket after they duped a Unjha-based trader of Rs 40 lakh using bundles of fake notes disguised as genuine currency.

The accused, who allegedly worked as couriers for a larger interstate network, were caught while attempting to collect another consignment in Ahmedabad. Police have identified three other suspects, while the alleged masterminds remain at large.

The case came to light after Rohit Patel, who runs a cumin and fennel seeds trading business under the name B.B. Traders in Unjha, approached an angadia service to arrange the transfer of Rs 40 lakh from Nagpur for business purposes.

On Tuesday, two men arrived in Unjha with a bag containing bundles of currency notes wrapped in bank-style paper bands. Believing the money to be genuine because of the packaging, Patel accepted the consignment, particularly as the payment had already been settled in Nagpur. However, upon opening the bag, he discovered that all the bundles contained counterfeit notes bearing the inscription 'Children Bank of India'.

Following the fraud, Patel approached the police, who suspected that the accused might return to collect another consignment through the same network. Investigators then devised a trap by arranging a fictitious money transfer from Nagpur to the complainant's father, Narendra Patel, in Ahmedabad.

The plan worked when the accused contacted the complainant over WhatsApp on Thursday afternoon to confirm their arrival to collect the money. The complainant alerted the Ghatlodia police of Ahmedabad City, who acted on the information.

A police team laid a trap at a three-way junction near Sola Road. When the two men arrived to collect the currency bundles, police personnel surrounded them and arrested them on the spot.