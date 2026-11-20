AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad police have arrested two men allegedly involved in a counterfeit currency racket after they duped a Unjha-based trader of Rs 40 lakh using bundles of fake notes disguised as genuine currency.
The accused, who allegedly worked as couriers for a larger interstate network, were caught while attempting to collect another consignment in Ahmedabad. Police have identified three other suspects, while the alleged masterminds remain at large.
The case came to light after Rohit Patel, who runs a cumin and fennel seeds trading business under the name B.B. Traders in Unjha, approached an angadia service to arrange the transfer of Rs 40 lakh from Nagpur for business purposes.
On Tuesday, two men arrived in Unjha with a bag containing bundles of currency notes wrapped in bank-style paper bands. Believing the money to be genuine because of the packaging, Patel accepted the consignment, particularly as the payment had already been settled in Nagpur. However, upon opening the bag, he discovered that all the bundles contained counterfeit notes bearing the inscription 'Children Bank of India'.
Following the fraud, Patel approached the police, who suspected that the accused might return to collect another consignment through the same network. Investigators then devised a trap by arranging a fictitious money transfer from Nagpur to the complainant's father, Narendra Patel, in Ahmedabad.
The plan worked when the accused contacted the complainant over WhatsApp on Thursday afternoon to confirm their arrival to collect the money. The complainant alerted the Ghatlodia police of Ahmedabad City, who acted on the information.
A police team laid a trap at a three-way junction near Sola Road. When the two men arrived to collect the currency bundles, police personnel surrounded them and arrested them on the spot.
The arrested men have been identified as Rahul Thakur, 23, a resident of Delhi, and Malchand Sharma, 30, from Bikaner, Rajasthan. Preliminary investigations suggest that the duo was transporting counterfeit currency for a commission of Rs 5,000 each, in addition to reimbursement of their train fares.
Interrogation has reportedly revealed a wider network involving Gajanan Sharma of Noida, who allegedly connected the accused with a person named Dhanraj. Acting on Dhanraj's instructions, another suspect, Varun, reportedly handed over the counterfeit currency bundles near Khichripur railway station in Delhi, police sources said.
An examination of the 17 seized bundles revealed 1,666 counterfeit Rs 500 notes with a face value of Rs 8.33 lakh. The bundles were wrapped in yellow paper bearing forged bank labels and stamps, while the notes carried the inscription 'Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank/Paanch Sau Coupon'.
Police suspect that the gang deliberately used bank-like packaging to deceive traders into accepting counterfeit currency without checking individual notes.
The Gujarat Police have registered a case against all five accused and launched an investigation to trace the remaining suspects, identify the source of the counterfeit notes and establish whether other businessmen have also fallen victim to the racket.