AHMEDABAD: A 12-year manhunt for an accused in a robbery-cum-murder case ended dramatically after Gujarat’s Rajkot Crime Branch arrested him from a farm near Jamkandorna. The accused, who had been living in Tamil Nadu under a fake identity and frequently changing locations to evade arrest, returned to Gujarat for medical treatment when his health deteriorated.
A murder disguised as a road accident, a fugitive who vanished across state borders and a 12-year manhunt finally ended with an unexpected twist — the accused's deteriorating health brought him back to his hometown in Gujarat's Rajkot district.
Gujarat’s Rajkot Crime Branch has arrested Javed alias 'Javlo', an absconding accused in a robbery-cum-murder case dating back to 2014, after he returned to Gujarat from Tamil Nadu for medical treatment. He had been evading arrest for nearly 12 years by changing locations, concealing his identity and avoiding mobile phones to stay off the police radar.
According to police, the case dates back to 2014, when truck driver Jayeshbhai Jayantilal Pandya, 41, was found dead near Gunda village in the Kuwadva area of Rajkot. Initially, the incident was registered as a road accident, as his head had been crushed under the rear wheels of his own truck.
However, what appeared to be a tragic accident soon unravelled into a calculated murder when investigators began examining CCTV footage along the route.
Rajkot City ACP (Crime) Bharat Basiya said, "During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the route between Rajkot and Surendranagar and noticed a WagonR car repeatedly following Pandya's truck. The vehicle was seen trailing the truck on its onward journey as well as while it was returning towards Rajkot. This raised suspicion, prompting investigators to trace the car through its registration number. The probe subsequently exposed a carefully planned murder that had initially been passed off as a road accident."
Investigations revealed that two brothers from Champrajpur village, identified as Javed and Nasir, had allegedly followed Pandya's truck before intercepting him near Gunda village. The duo allegedly forced the driver out of the vehicle and crushed his head under the rear wheels of his own truck to make the killing appear accidental.
After murdering him, the accused allegedly fled with Rs 50,000 in cash, which Pandya had received from the sale of cotton.
While Nasir was arrested by police in 2014, Javed managed to escape and disappeared, triggering a prolonged search across states.
According to investigators, Javed exploited his profession as a truck driver to remain elusive. He travelled extensively across different states, frequently shifting his residence between villages and cities every few months. More importantly, he deliberately avoided carrying a mobile phone, making it difficult for investigators to establish his location or track his movements.
For a considerable period, he reportedly lived in Tamil Nadu under an assumed identity, working as a driver while keeping his past concealed.
However, his carefully maintained anonymity eventually came undone when his health began deteriorating. Unable to continue managing his medical condition away from home, Javed returned to Rajkot to seek treatment. He reportedly consulted doctors in Rajkot and Junagadh before beginning medical care.
Acting on specific intelligence that the fugitive was staying at a farm near Jamkandorna, the Crime Branch team tracked him down and arrested him.
Following his arrest, Javed was handed over to Kuwadva police for further investigation and legal proceedings.
After remaining beyond the reach of investigators for 12 years, the accused's return to his hometown for medical treatment brought the long-pending murder case back into focus, with police now set to pursue further legal action against him.