AHMEDABAD: A 12-year manhunt for an accused in a robbery-cum-murder case ended dramatically after Gujarat’s Rajkot Crime Branch arrested him from a farm near Jamkandorna. The accused, who had been living in Tamil Nadu under a fake identity and frequently changing locations to evade arrest, returned to Gujarat for medical treatment when his health deteriorated.

A murder disguised as a road accident, a fugitive who vanished across state borders and a 12-year manhunt finally ended with an unexpected twist — the accused's deteriorating health brought him back to his hometown in Gujarat's Rajkot district.

Gujarat’s Rajkot Crime Branch has arrested Javed alias 'Javlo', an absconding accused in a robbery-cum-murder case dating back to 2014, after he returned to Gujarat from Tamil Nadu for medical treatment. He had been evading arrest for nearly 12 years by changing locations, concealing his identity and avoiding mobile phones to stay off the police radar.

According to police, the case dates back to 2014, when truck driver Jayeshbhai Jayantilal Pandya, 41, was found dead near Gunda village in the Kuwadva area of Rajkot. Initially, the incident was registered as a road accident, as his head had been crushed under the rear wheels of his own truck.

However, what appeared to be a tragic accident soon unravelled into a calculated murder when investigators began examining CCTV footage along the route.

Rajkot City ACP (Crime) Bharat Basiya said, "During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the route between Rajkot and Surendranagar and noticed a WagonR car repeatedly following Pandya's truck. The vehicle was seen trailing the truck on its onward journey as well as while it was returning towards Rajkot. This raised suspicion, prompting investigators to trace the car through its registration number. The probe subsequently exposed a carefully planned murder that had initially been passed off as a road accident."