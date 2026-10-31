Police officer allegedly helps rape accused escape police custody in Gujarat's Ahmedabad; booked

AHMEDABAD: In a major breach of police security in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad City, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly facilitated the escape of a rape accused from custody by taking him towards Vastral instead of Sabarmati Central Jail after his discharge from hospital.

The accused, Radhe Thakkar, escaped near Nirant Crossroads, prompting the Ramol Police to register a case against both the ASI and the fugitive.

An alleged act of police complicity has raised serious questions over custodial security in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, after an ASI reportedly took a rape accused on a route different from the designated one and subsequently claimed that he had escaped in a traffic jam.

The incident involves Radhe Thakkar, who was arrested by the Naroda Police in connection with a rape case and other serious offences. He was in judicial custody when he was brought out of jail on October 27 for a scheduled court hearing. However, after his health deteriorated, police escorted him to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Asarwa for medical treatment.

Thakkar remained under police guard during treatment. On the afternoon of October 29, doctors discharged him, following which he was supposed to be escorted back to Sabarmati Central Jail under adequate police protection.