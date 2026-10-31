Police officer allegedly helps rape accused escape police custody in Gujarat's Ahmedabad; booked

AHMEDABAD: In a major breach of police security in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad City, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly facilitated the escape of a rape accused from custody by taking him towards Vastral instead of Sabarmati Central Jail after his discharge from hospital.
The accused, Radhe Thakkar, escaped near Nirant Crossroads, prompting the Ramol Police to register a case against both the ASI and the fugitive.
An alleged act of police complicity has raised serious questions over custodial security in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, after an ASI reportedly took a rape accused on a route different from the designated one and subsequently claimed that he had escaped in a traffic jam.
The incident involves Radhe Thakkar, who was arrested by the Naroda Police in connection with a rape case and other serious offences. He was in judicial custody when he was brought out of jail on October 27 for a scheduled court hearing. However, after his health deteriorated, police escorted him to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Asarwa for medical treatment.
Thakkar remained under police guard during treatment. On the afternoon of October 29, doctors discharged him, following which he was supposed to be escorted back to Sabarmati Central Jail under adequate police protection.
However, what followed exposed a serious lapse in police procedure. ASI Rajesh Dayaram, who was responsible for escorting the accused, allegedly claimed that Thakkar was his relative. Instead of taking additional police personnel along, he reportedly hired an autorickshaw and set out with the accused, ostensibly towards Sabarmati Jail.
Subsequently, Dayaram informed the police control room that Thakkar had escaped near Dudheshwar Circle after taking advantage of a traffic jam. The claim, however, came under scrutiny when police teams began investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged escape.
Investigations by the Madhavpura and Ramol Police reportedly revealed a different sequence of events. Rather than proceeding towards Sabarmati Jail, the ASI had allegedly taken Thakkar towards Vastral. Near Nirant Crossroads, the accused managed to escape from custody.
The circumstances surrounding the escape, including whether the accused deliberately exploited the situation or whether the incident was part of a planned arrangement, are now under investigation.
Taking serious note of the breach, an Armed Police Inspector lodged a complaint at Ramol Police Station against both Thakkar and Dayaram. The case invokes allegations of negligence in official duty and facilitating the escape of an accused facing serious criminal charges.
The incident has also brought renewed focus on custodial escort protocols and accountability within the police force. It remains to be established whether the ASI deliberately helped the accused flee or whether his actions amounted to gross negligence.