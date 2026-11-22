Seven members of Army families, including three children, died after a speeding truck collided with their car on a national highway in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Sunday.

The collision was so severe that all seven occupants, including a three-month-old baby girl, died on the spot. The bodies were trapped in the mangled wreckage and took several hours to be extricated, the official said.

The accident took place around 10 pm on Saturday as the families were returning to Bhuj after visiting the Rann of Kutch, an official from the Kutch West police control room said.

The victims, all natives of Garhwal in Uttarakhand, were family members of Army personnel posted in Bhuj, he said.

The deceased were identified as Saurabh Singh Negi (30), his wife Savita (30), their three-month-old daughter Sivika, Rajesh Singh Rawat (35) and his daughter Rakshita (7), Rinki Gosain (30) and her four-year-old daughter Vamika, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the tragedy and announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kutch, Gujarat. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the PMO India posted on X.