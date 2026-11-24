AHMEDABAD: The political confrontation between the BJP and Congress in Gujarat is set to intensify ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the Opposition planning a 'Samvidhan Raksha March' in Ahmedabad on November 25.
The march, organised a day before Constitution Day, comes as the Congress steps up its attack on the BJP over alleged violations of democratic principles and wrongful deletion of voters' names during electoral roll revision.
The march will begin from Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad and is expected to draw senior state leaders, party functionaries and workers from different districts.
The party has projected the programme as a protest against what it describes as attempts to weaken democratic institutions and deprive citizens of their constitutional rights.
Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker told The New Indian Express that the programme would begin on Wednesday in the presence of Randeep Surjewala, AICC in-charge of Gujarat, and would continue as a sustained political campaign rather than a one-day event.
“This is not going to be limited to a single day. We will launch the programme tomorrow in the presence of Randeep Surjewala and continue it as a long-running campaign,” he said.
The latest face-off follows the Congress's campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations that millions of voters' names were wrongfully deleted during the electoral roll revision exercise.
The BJP, however, has hit back with its 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign, involving Union Ministers, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and party workers.
Notably, at an All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting, the party decided to organise major programmes across states on November 26 to mark Constitution Day.
AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal subsequently directed state Congress presidents to ensure large-scale events and substantial public participation.
Following these instructions, the Gujarat Congress has planned the Ahmedabad march, with a focus on protecting people's rights and constitution.
Party leaders will pay tribute to the architects of the Constitution, while workers will collectively recite its Preamble and take a pledge to uphold its fundamental principles.
The Congress is expected to use the occasion to sharpen its criticism of the BJP government, arguing that democratic institutions and citizens' rights must be protected from political interference.
By contrast, the BJP's campaign seeks to portray the Opposition's protests as an attempt to create political instability and undermine democratic institutions.
With both parties preparing to take their competing narratives to the public, Constitution Day has emerged as another battleground in Gujarat's political landscape.
The November 25 march will offer the Congress an opportunity to consolidate its Opposition campaign, while the BJP will face the challenge of countering the allegations on an issue that carries significant constitutional and political weight ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.