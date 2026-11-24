AHMEDABAD: The political confrontation between the BJP and Congress in Gujarat is set to intensify ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the Opposition planning a 'Samvidhan Raksha March' in Ahmedabad on November 25.

The march, organised a day before Constitution Day, comes as the Congress steps up its attack on the BJP over alleged violations of democratic principles and wrongful deletion of voters' names during electoral roll revision.

The march will begin from Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad and is expected to draw senior state leaders, party functionaries and workers from different districts.

The party has projected the programme as a protest against what it describes as attempts to weaken democratic institutions and deprive citizens of their constitutional rights.

Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker told The New Indian Express that the programme would begin on Wednesday in the presence of Randeep Surjewala, AICC in-charge of Gujarat, and would continue as a sustained political campaign rather than a one-day event.

“This is not going to be limited to a single day. We will launch the programme tomorrow in the presence of Randeep Surjewala and continue it as a long-running campaign,” he said.

The latest face-off follows the Congress's campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations that millions of voters' names were wrongfully deleted during the electoral roll revision exercise.