AHMEDABAD: With the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections approaching, the Congress has stepped up its organisational preparations, with party state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala arriving in Ahmedabad for a two-day visit.

A series of meetings with senior leaders, sitting and former legislators, and district-level office-bearers will focus on assessing the party's organisational strength, identifying public issues and chalking out a roadmap for political programmes and protests against the BJP government.

The Gujarat Congress has begun laying the groundwork for the 2027 Assembly elections, with state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala convening a series of meetings to assess the party's organisational position and formulate its political strategy for the coming months.

Surjewala arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday for a two-day visit during which he will hold consultations with senior state leaders, sitting and former MLAs, former MPs and grassroots functionaries at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters.

On Wednesday, the Congress Political Affairs Committee held a meeting to deliberate on the organisation's current position, its grassroots presence and the political challenges facing the party ahead of the Assembly elections. State Congress president Amit Chavda, the working president and other senior regional leaders attended the meeting.