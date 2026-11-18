AHMEDABAD: With the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections approaching, the Congress has stepped up its organisational preparations, with party state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala arriving in Ahmedabad for a two-day visit.
A series of meetings with senior leaders, sitting and former legislators, and district-level office-bearers will focus on assessing the party's organisational strength, identifying public issues and chalking out a roadmap for political programmes and protests against the BJP government.
The Gujarat Congress has begun laying the groundwork for the 2027 Assembly elections, with state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala convening a series of meetings to assess the party's organisational position and formulate its political strategy for the coming months.
Surjewala arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday for a two-day visit during which he will hold consultations with senior state leaders, sitting and former MLAs, former MPs and grassroots functionaries at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters.
On Wednesday, the Congress Political Affairs Committee held a meeting to deliberate on the organisation's current position, its grassroots presence and the political challenges facing the party ahead of the Assembly elections. State Congress president Amit Chavda, the working president and other senior regional leaders attended the meeting.
The discussions also focused on preparing an action plan around public issues, particularly rising inflation, farmers' grievances and concerns affecting labourers and ordinary households. The party is considering a series of public agitations to highlight these issues and take on the BJP government politically.
Significantly, the two-day exercise is aimed at moving beyond leadership-level discussions and assessing the party's organisational machinery at the district, city and taluka levels.
On November 19, Surjewala is scheduled to meet city and district Congress presidents, followed by a meeting with former Congress MLAs. The consultations are expected to examine the party's local-level political position, organisational shortcomings and the responsibilities of its leaders in strengthening the cadre ahead of the elections.
Speaking about the purpose of his visit, Surjewala said the Congress leadership would use the two days to develop a comprehensive political agenda addressing issues affecting different sections of Gujarat's population.
"Today and tomorrow, we will hold detailed discussions with sitting and former MLAs, former MPs and state-level leaders on the agenda ahead. We will deliberate on issues concerning Gujarat, which also have wider national implications, and the failures of the BJP government that have affected people across the state, from Morbi to Surat and Ahmedabad," he said.
Targeting the BJP government over the economic situation, Surjewala alleged that farmers and labourers were struggling to get their grievances addressed, while rising prices were putting ordinary households under increasing financial pressure.
"Farmers and labourers are being pushed into distress, with their grievances going unheard. At the same time, soaring inflation has severely affected the household budgets of homemakers and the common people. Prices of essential commodities, including pulses, ghee, milk and paneer, have increased by 25 to 40 per cent, putting additional pressure on families," he said.
Surjewala also targeted petroleum companies, alleging that they had earned profits of around Rs 35,000 crore at the expense of ordinary consumers. He further pointed to rising transportation costs, arguing that the cumulative economic burden was affecting multiple sections of society.
He said the Congress would use the discussions to prepare a comprehensive roadmap covering issues concerning youth, women, homemakers, farmers and labourers.
"At a time when the economic burden on people continues to grow, it is our responsibility to identify these concerns, prepare a concrete roadmap and take political action accordingly. Our future programmes and activities will be shaped by the outcome of these discussions," Surjewala said.
The meetings mark the beginning of the Congress's organisational exercise ahead of the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections, with the party looking to align its state leadership, elected representatives and grassroots workers around a common political agenda.