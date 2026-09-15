Gujarat Congress faces internal rift between state chief and Banaskantha president

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress’ internal rift has deepened with a fresh power struggle in Banaskantha as the State Chief Amit Chavda cancelled a district organisational list announced by the District President Gulabsinh Rajput, citing the lack of approval from the Gujarat Congress Committee.

The development comes just days after Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala was appointed Gujarat Congress in-charge.

Rajput’s list included appointments to key positions such as vice-president, president, general secretary, secretary, treasurer, spokesperson, office secretary and members of the district executive committee.

The appointments of the office-bearers and executive committee members were subsequently revoked.

The cancellation has brought the dispute between the state and district leadership into the public domain. Following Chavda’s decision, Rajput took a sharp swipe at senior Gujarat Congress office-bearers in a social media post.

Without directly naming anyone, Rajput questioned the party’s priorities. He urged the leadership to focus on the BJP government instead of fighting within the organisation.

“Your fight should not be with us. Your fight should be against the BJP government on people’s issues and matters of public interest,” Rajput wrote on X.

Rajput’s remarks highlight the growing tension over organisational control and political priorities.