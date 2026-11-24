AHMEDABAD: In a shocking case of cyber fraud, Gujarat’s Cyber Crime Police have arrested four people from Morena in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly siphoning off Rs 9.02 lakh from an elderly Surat City resident through fraudulent UPI transactions.
The arrested include two Class 12 students, aged 18 and 19, who allegedly rented out their bank accounts and mobile phones to cybercriminals for commissions as low as Rs 2,000.
Cybercriminals are increasingly turning bank accounts and mobile phones into tools of organised financial fraud, with unsuspecting account holders being lured into becoming money mules.
The fraud came to light when an elderly resident of Gujarat’s Surat City discovered unauthorised transactions from his Bank of Baroda and Bank of India accounts.
Between August 31 and September 9, 2026, cybercriminals allegedly siphoned off Rs 5,92,800 from his Bank of Baroda account and Rs 3,10,002 from his Bank of India account through multiple UPI transactions.
Visakha Jain, DCP, Surat Cyber Crime Department, said the victim discovered four unknown APK files on his mobile phone, which allegedly enabled the fraudsters to gain access to his device and banking applications.
Following the discovery, a complaint was registered at the Surat Cyber Crime Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.
"Given the seriousness of the offence, our team launched a technical investigation and examined bank records along with information available on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP). The analysis revealed that Rs 2.38 lakh involved in six transactions had landed in three separate IndusInd Bank accounts. This financial trail led investigators to Morena in Madhya Pradesh, where four accused were apprehended," Jain said.
The investigation exposed the alleged involvement of two Class 12 students. Police found that both had opened savings accounts in their own names and allegedly allowed absconding associates to use their account-linked mobile phones to facilitate suspicious transactions.
While Rahul allegedly received Rs 5,000 for providing his bank account and mobile phone for around two hours, Prashant was paid Rs 2,000 for allowing access to his mobile phone for three hours.
The role of 27-year-old Banwari Rathod also emerged during the probe.
He allegedly opened an IndusInd Bank account in the name of an acquaintance but linked it to his own mobile number.
The account was subsequently used to route proceeds of cyber fraud. Police said Banwari had agreed to provide his mobile phone for three days for a promised payment of Rs 10,000.
Investigators further identified 30-year-old Avdhesh Gurjar as a key link in the network.
He allegedly approached Banwari in collusion with his brother and another absconding accused, collected the mobile phone and handed it over to his brother. The device was then allegedly used to access the bank account and facilitate fraudulent fund transfers.
With two more accused still absconding, police are investigating the wider network, the movement of the stolen money and the possible involvement of other account holders.