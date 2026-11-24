AHMEDABAD: In a shocking case of cyber fraud, Gujarat’s Cyber Crime Police have arrested four people from Morena in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly siphoning off Rs 9.02 lakh from an elderly Surat City resident through fraudulent UPI transactions.

The arrested include two Class 12 students, aged 18 and 19, who allegedly rented out their bank accounts and mobile phones to cybercriminals for commissions as low as Rs 2,000.

Cybercriminals are increasingly turning bank accounts and mobile phones into tools of organised financial fraud, with unsuspecting account holders being lured into becoming money mules.

The fraud came to light when an elderly resident of Gujarat’s Surat City discovered unauthorised transactions from his Bank of Baroda and Bank of India accounts.

Between August 31 and September 9, 2026, cybercriminals allegedly siphoned off Rs 5,92,800 from his Bank of Baroda account and Rs 3,10,002 from his Bank of India account through multiple UPI transactions.

Visakha Jain, DCP, Surat Cyber Crime Department, said the victim discovered four unknown APK files on his mobile phone, which allegedly enabled the fraudsters to gain access to his device and banking applications.

Following the discovery, a complaint was registered at the Surat Cyber Crime Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

"Given the seriousness of the offence, our team launched a technical investigation and examined bank records along with information available on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP). The analysis revealed that Rs 2.38 lakh involved in six transactions had landed in three separate IndusInd Bank accounts. This financial trail led investigators to Morena in Madhya Pradesh, where four accused were apprehended," Jain said.