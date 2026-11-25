AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections, caste equations are already emerging as a major political battleground, with influential community leaders raising demands for political representation and forging social alliances.
From calls for Patidar-Chaudhary unity to demands for a Koli chief minister, the political temperature is rising across communities.
The latest spark came from Praful Patel, Administrator of Daman and Diu, who, while addressing the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Goddess Arbuda in Sabarkantha, called for unity between the Patidar and Anjana Chaudhary communities.
In the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Patel remarked, "Maa Umiya, Maa Arbuda and Maa Khodiyar are all sisters. If the goddesses are sisters, why should their devotees remain divided?"
His remarks have triggered political speculation in North Gujarat, particularly over the possibility of closer social ties between the two influential communities.
Endorsing the sentiment, Mahendra Patel, president of the Unjha Umiya Dham Trust and a former Surat Collector, suggested that the communities should move towards establishing ‘Roti-Beti’ relations, signalling greater social integration through shared meals and marital ties.
Patidar leader Dinesh Bambhaniya also welcomed the appeal, saying efforts to bring communities together should be encouraged. He described Patel's remarks at the Maa Arbuda event as a positive initiative towards social unity. However, Congress leader and prominent Patidar figure Lalit Vasoya dismissed the statement as politically motivated.
Questioning the timing, he said the three goddesses had distinct histories and traditions. Vasoya alleged that the BJP had contributed to divisions within society.
"Making such a statement from the platform of the Chaudhary community after all these years is 100 per cent political. We cannot accept it as a genuine social initiative when its timing raises questions about its political intent," he said.
The controversy comes amid another assertion of caste-based political aspirations. Earlier, senior BJP leader Pabubha Manek pitched for a Chief Minister from the Koli community.
Addressing a religious gathering at a Koli community hall in Dwarka on November 12, in the presence of Rajula MLA Hira Solanki, Manek raised the demand for greater political representation for the community.
He urged Koli youth to become politically conscious, emphasising that the community is among Gujarat's largest social groups and should stake its claim to the state's top political post.
The emerging contest reflects the growing importance of caste arithmetic in Gujarat's electoral calculations. The Patidar community, comprising Leuva and Kadva subgroups, is estimated to have a population exceeding 1.5 crore, while the Anjana Chaudhary community is estimated at more than 15 lakh.
While Patidars fall under the General category, Anjana Chaudharys are classified under the OBC category.
More than a year before voters head to the polling booths, the battle over who represents which community and who gets a share of political power has already begun.