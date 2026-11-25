AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections, caste equations are already emerging as a major political battleground, with influential community leaders raising demands for political representation and forging social alliances.

From calls for Patidar-Chaudhary unity to demands for a Koli chief minister, the political temperature is rising across communities.

The latest spark came from Praful Patel, Administrator of Daman and Diu, who, while addressing the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Goddess Arbuda in Sabarkantha, called for unity between the Patidar and Anjana Chaudhary communities.

In the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Patel remarked, "Maa Umiya, Maa Arbuda and Maa Khodiyar are all sisters. If the goddesses are sisters, why should their devotees remain divided?"

His remarks have triggered political speculation in North Gujarat, particularly over the possibility of closer social ties between the two influential communities.

Endorsing the sentiment, Mahendra Patel, president of the Unjha Umiya Dham Trust and a former Surat Collector, suggested that the communities should move towards establishing ‘Roti-Beti’ relations, signalling greater social integration through shared meals and marital ties.