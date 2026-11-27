AHMEDABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday published Gujarat's integrated draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SSR)-2027, putting the state's electorate at 4.48 crore, a net increase of 8.46 lakh voters over the previous final roll.

Women accounted for nearly 56 per cent of the approved additions. Citizens can submit claims and objections, including applications for inclusion and correction of details, until December 26.

The draft roll records a total of 4,48,77,288 voters, compared with 4,40,30,725 in the final electoral roll published on February 17, 2026. This represents a net increase of 8,46,563 voters, or 1.92 per cent.

The revision exercise resulted in the addition of 12,01,184 names and the deletion of 3,54,621 entries following approval of the respective applications.

The gender-wise breakdown of approved additions shows that more women than men were included in the electoral roll. Of the 12,01,184 applications approved for inclusion, 6,76,524 were for women, 5,24,610 for men and 50 for third-gender voters. Women accounted for approximately 56.3 per cent of the additions, while men made up around 43.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the revision exercise resulted in the deletion of 3,54,621 names, including 2,02,902 women, 1,51,716 men and three third-gender voters. The additions and deletions together resulted in a net increase of 8.46 lakh voters in the draft roll.

With the publication of the draft list, the ECI has opened the claims and objections window from November 27 to December 26, 2026. During this period, citizens can verify their names and personal details and apply for inclusion if their names are missing. They can also seek corrections to errors or update their addresses following a change of residence.

Under the prescribed procedure, Form 6 is used for fresh voter registration, Form 6A for overseas electors, Form 7 for objections or deletion requests, and Form 8 for corrections and changes of residence. Eligible citizens, including those attaining the age of 18 on the qualifying date, can also apply for registration.

The revision assumes significance ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, as the accuracy and completeness of the electoral roll will be crucial to ensuring that every eligible citizen gets an opportunity to exercise their franchise.

However, the draft figures are not final. Election authorities will examine the claims and objections before publishing the final electoral roll, scheduled for January 18, 2027.