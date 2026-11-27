AHMEDABAD: With the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections on its organisational agenda, the BJP is preparing a 25-day statewide ‘Sevadut Abhiyan’ from December 1 to 25.
The party plans to deploy two senior leaders in each of the state's 182 Assembly constituencies to assess local political conditions, gather public feedback, identify civic issues and submit constituency-wise reports to help shape its election strategy.
The campaign will involve a total of 364 Sevaduts. The exercise is expected to give the state leadership a constituency-wise picture of the party's organisational position, public response to government programmes and issues that could influence the next Assembly elections.
As part of the preparations, the BJP has begun holding zone-wise meetings to brief the leaders selected for the exercise. A workshop for the North and Central zones was held on Friday at the party's state headquarters, Shri Kamalam, in Koba, Gandhinagar, in the presence of state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma and State General Secretary (Organisation) Ratnakar.
Jaysinh Chauhan, former minister and state coordinator of the campaign, briefed the media about the initiative, explaining that the Sevadut Abhiyan is part of a nationwide BJP programme aimed at taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of service, dedication and public welfare to the people.
He said the campaign would also focus on informing citizens about various welfare schemes implemented by the BJP governments at the Centre and in Gujarat.
However, beyond public outreach, the exercise will provide the party with an opportunity to directly engage with people and understand their expectations and concerns at the constituency level.
Explaining the responsibilities of the Sevaduts, Chauhan said MLAs, former MLAs, former MPs, former district presidents, former district panchayat presidents, current and former state-level office-bearers and other senior party leaders would be entrusted with the responsibility of serving as short-term Vistaraks (full-time organisational envoys) for 25 days.
He added that each district will also have a local leader as a coordinator to ensure effective implementation and coordination of the campaign.
The senior leaders would visit their assigned constituencies, interact with residents and collect feedback on local political and social conditions.
"During the campaign, special efforts will be made to identify the local problems faced by citizens and understand the issues affecting different sections of society. The Sevaduts will engage with people on prevailing social issues and narratives and provide them with factual information," Chauhan said.
He further explained that the campaign would have a centralised monitoring mechanism, with daily activities, public interactions and other outreach programmes coordinated at the state level to ensure uniform implementation across constituencies.
After the North and Central zones, meetings for the remaining zones will be conducted in the coming days, with sitting MLAs also being asked to participate.
According to party sources, the Sevaduts will submit detailed constituency-wise reports to the state organisation after completing the 25-day exercise.
These assessments are expected to help the leadership understand local political dynamics, public grievances and organisational challenges while preparing its strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections.
The initiative signals an early organisational push by the ruling BJP, which is seeking to take stock of its position across Gujarat well ahead of the next Assembly polls.
By involving senior leaders in a structured, constituency-level assessment, the party is attempting to combine its public outreach programme with an internal review of the political situation across the state.