AHMEDABAD: With the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections on its organisational agenda, the BJP is preparing a 25-day statewide ‘Sevadut Abhiyan’ from December 1 to 25.

The party plans to deploy two senior leaders in each of the state's 182 Assembly constituencies to assess local political conditions, gather public feedback, identify civic issues and submit constituency-wise reports to help shape its election strategy.

The campaign will involve a total of 364 Sevaduts. The exercise is expected to give the state leadership a constituency-wise picture of the party's organisational position, public response to government programmes and issues that could influence the next Assembly elections.

As part of the preparations, the BJP has begun holding zone-wise meetings to brief the leaders selected for the exercise. A workshop for the North and Central zones was held on Friday at the party's state headquarters, Shri Kamalam, in Koba, Gandhinagar, in the presence of state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma and State General Secretary (Organisation) Ratnakar.

Jaysinh Chauhan, former minister and state coordinator of the campaign, briefed the media about the initiative, explaining that the Sevadut Abhiyan is part of a nationwide BJP programme aimed at taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of service, dedication and public welfare to the people.

He said the campaign would also focus on informing citizens about various welfare schemes implemented by the BJP governments at the Centre and in Gujarat.

However, beyond public outreach, the exercise will provide the party with an opportunity to directly engage with people and understand their expectations and concerns at the constituency level.