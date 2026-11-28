AHMEDABAD: A massive illegal cannabis cultivation operation has been unearthed in Panchmahal district, where police seized 502 live ganja plants weighing 924.010 kg from an agricultural field in Kankuthambla village of Godhra taluka. The estimated value of the seized contraband has been pegged at more than Rs 4.62 crore. Four persons, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the case.
The operation was jointly conducted by the Panchmahal Police, Godhra Taluka Police and the Anti-Narcotics Wing following information about illegal cannabis cultivation in the village. During the raid, the police team searched the agricultural field and discovered 502 live cannabis plants allegedly being cultivated there.
Subsequently, the police seized all 502 plants, whose combined weight was recorded at 924.010 kg. The estimated value of the seized crop, according to the police assessment provided in the case details, exceeds Rs 4.62 crore, making it a significant narcotics seizure in the district.
The four arrested accused have been identified as Prabhat Baria, Gulab Baria, Sona Baria and Kamla Baria. They are being questioned to establish their respective roles in the alleged illegal cultivation and to determine whether the operation involved other individuals.
Following the seizure, the Godhra Taluka Police Station registered a case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The seized cannabis plants have been taken into custody as evidence, while further investigation is underway to establish the extent of the illegal operation.
Meanwhile, investigators are focusing on tracing the origin of the cannabis seeds or plants, identifying the people who supplied them and determining whether the accused were cultivating the crop independently or working as part of a wider drug network. Police are also attempting to establish where the harvested cannabis was intended to be sold and whether any buyers or distributors were involved.
Another key aspect of the investigation is the duration of the alleged illegal cultivation. Investigators will examine how long the accused had been growing cannabis on the agricultural land and whether similar cultivation had taken place there previously.
Moreover, the financial trail is expected to be an important part of the probe. Police will examine the bank accounts and financial transactions of the accused to identify suspected proceeds from the illegal activity. They will also investigate whether any movable or immovable assets were acquired using money allegedly generated through the narcotics trade.
The investigation is now expected to focus on establishing whether the seized plantation was an isolated case of illegal cultivation or part of a larger organised network operating in the region.