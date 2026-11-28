AHMEDABAD: A massive illegal cannabis cultivation operation has been unearthed in Panchmahal district, where police seized 502 live ganja plants weighing 924.010 kg from an agricultural field in Kankuthambla village of Godhra taluka. The estimated value of the seized contraband has been pegged at more than Rs 4.62 crore. Four persons, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Panchmahal Police, Godhra Taluka Police and the Anti-Narcotics Wing following information about illegal cannabis cultivation in the village. During the raid, the police team searched the agricultural field and discovered 502 live cannabis plants allegedly being cultivated there.

Subsequently, the police seized all 502 plants, whose combined weight was recorded at 924.010 kg. The estimated value of the seized crop, according to the police assessment provided in the case details, exceeds Rs 4.62 crore, making it a significant narcotics seizure in the district.

The four arrested accused have been identified as Prabhat Baria, Gulab Baria, Sona Baria and Kamla Baria. They are being questioned to establish their respective roles in the alleged illegal cultivation and to determine whether the operation involved other individuals.