Gujarat Congress struggles to find footing in BJP stronghold as oppn posts remain vacant in civic bodies

AHMEDABAD: With the 2027 Gujarat Assembly election approaching, Gujarat Congress faces a fresh organisational challenge in the state’s two biggest municipal corporations. More than five months after the April civic polls, the party is yet to appoint Leaders of the Opposition in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, with factional differences now prompting the AICC to step in and appoint observers.

The delay has put the spotlight on Congress’s ability to turn its electoral presence into an effective opposition machinery in Gujarat. The issue has assumed significance because the two municipal corporations are among the most politically important urban battlegrounds in Gujarat.

Although the civic polls were held on April 26 and the results were declared on April 28, the Congress has still not been able to settle on its principal opposition faces in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

The delay has now prompted the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to intervene directly. According to the information provided by sources, Ganganagar MP Kuldeep Indora has been appointed observer for Ahmedabad, while AICC national secretary Gopinath Palaniyappan has been assigned Vadodara.

The move comes after the state unit’s consultation exercise failed to break the deadlock. The intervention is significant because, rather than allowing the state unit to take the final call, the AICC will now examine the feedback from local leaders and corporators before the appointments are finalised.

The political backdrop makes the delay even more striking. In Ahmedabad, the BJP won 160 of 192 seats, while Congress secured 32. In Vadodara, the BJP captured 69 of 76 seats, leaving Congress with just six and one seat going to another candidate. Thus, while Congress retained enough representation in both corporations to claim the Leader of the Opposition post, the party has been unable to convert those numbers into a settled leadership structure.

In Rajkot, where Congress won seven of 72 seats against the BJP’s 65, the party has already appointed its Leader of the Opposition.