Vaghela’s Rs 50,000 manual scavenging remark sparks political row in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela has triggered a political controversy with his remarks on reservation and manual scavenging, offering Rs 50,000 a month to those opposing reservation if they undertake the work.

Vaghela made the remarks at the ‘Forest Rights Satyagraha’ organised at Khopi village in Sagbara taluka of Narmada district on October 2. Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda was also present at the event.

Defending reservation, Vaghela said it was not given as a favour but to address generations of discrimination and hardship faced by disadvantaged communities. Taking a swipe at those opposing reservation, particularly from the Patel, Baniya and Brahmin communities, he challenged them to experience the hardships associated with manual scavenging.

"Reservation has not been given to anyone as a favour. Those who benefit from it have endured lifelong suffering and discrimination. I want to tell those who oppose reservation, whether they are Patels, baniyas or Brahmins, that if they are ready to take up manual scavenging and clean human waste, I am prepared to pay them a monthly salary of Rs 50,000," Vaghela said.

The remarks drew criticism from BJP leader and Brahmin community figure Yagnesh Dave and Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiriya, who demanded an apology.

Dave challenged Vaghela to undertake the work himself.

"Shankersinh Bapu should first begin this noble task at his own home. If he is prepared to clean the filth from my house, I am willing to pay him Rs 5 lakh every month," Dave said.

Kathiriya said the remarks were inappropriate for a senior political leader and former chief minister and demanded an unconditional apology. He alleged that the statement was aimed at provoking caste-based divisions and appealing to a particular section of society.

"This is not a statement that can simply be laughed off. A former chief minister must understand the responsibility that comes with his position. Making such remarks from a prominent public platform is unacceptable and hurts the sentiments of the community. Political leaders should stop indulging in such sycophancy merely to win the support of particular sections," Kathiriya said.