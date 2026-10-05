Former Gujarat minister faces heat for allegedly using fire brigade to clean bungalow

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Gujarat’s Dahod district after a municipal fire tender was allegedly used to wash and spray water at the residence of former minister and Devgadh Baria MLA Bachu Khabad.

Municipal officials said the vehicle was recalled immediately after they learned its purpose, while the civic body claimed that Rs 2,750 was subsequently recovered from Khabad as a fine. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress, which questioned the alleged VIP treatment extended to the MLA amid water shortages in the area.

According to municipal officials, the fire tender was dispatched after a call was received from the MLA’s side. Officials said they were initially unaware that the vehicle was being used for cleaning Khabad’s bungalow.

Devgadh Baria Municipality President Dharmesh Kalal said the fire department normally responds to calls without questioning their purpose, particularly when a request comes from an elected representative. He said the vehicle was therefore sent after the call was received, but the operation was stopped immediately after officials learned that water was being sprayed at the bungalow.

Kalal said the billing process was delayed because the incident took place on a Sunday. He claimed that Khabad later paid the applicable charges for the water spraying.

The municipality’s chief officer said he had received information about a fire-service call but was unaware that the tender had been summoned to clean the bungalow. Once he learned the actual purpose of the deployment, he ordered the vehicle to be recalled. He further claimed that the municipality recovered Rs 2,750 from the former minister as a fine for the alleged misuse of the fire tender and the water supplied through it.