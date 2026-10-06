Gujarat builds national-scale Pilot training hub with five more FTOs in pipeline

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is rapidly strengthening its position as a major aviation training centre, with five Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) already operational and another five under development. The expanding network has so far trained more than 5,200 aviation students and produced over 3,200 Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) holders, while more than 200 aspiring pilots are currently undergoing training across the state.

The expansion comes as India’s aviation industry enters a period of sustained growth, with rising passenger traffic, expanding regional connectivity and large-scale aircraft orders by domestic airlines driving demand for trained aviation professionals.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government is building a broader aviation-skills ecosystem through proactive policies, public-private partnerships and greater utilisation of state aviation infrastructure. Through the Civil Aviation Department and Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited (GUJSAIL), the state is seeking to turn its airports and airstrips into training centres capable of meeting the country’s growing demand for commercial pilots.

Gujarat currently has five operational FTOs. Four are functioning from state-owned airstrips at Mehsana and Amreli, while one operates from Bhavnagar Airport on land allotted by the Airports Authority of India.

The existing operators are Skynex Aero Pvt. Ltd. and Blue Ray Aviation Pvt. Ltd. at Mehsana; Vision Flying Training Institute and Gujarat Flying Club at Amreli; and Dunes Aviation Pvt. Ltd. at Bhavnagar, according to K.L. Bachani, Commissioner, Civil Aviation Department, Gujarat.