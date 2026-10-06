Gujarat builds national-scale Pilot training hub with five more FTOs in pipeline

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is rapidly strengthening its position as a major aviation training centre, with five Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) already operational and another five under development. The expanding network has so far trained more than 5,200 aviation students and produced over 3,200 Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) holders, while more than 200 aspiring pilots are currently undergoing training across the state.
The expansion comes as India’s aviation industry enters a period of sustained growth, with rising passenger traffic, expanding regional connectivity and large-scale aircraft orders by domestic airlines driving demand for trained aviation professionals.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government is building a broader aviation-skills ecosystem through proactive policies, public-private partnerships and greater utilisation of state aviation infrastructure. Through the Civil Aviation Department and Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited (GUJSAIL), the state is seeking to turn its airports and airstrips into training centres capable of meeting the country’s growing demand for commercial pilots.
Gujarat currently has five operational FTOs. Four are functioning from state-owned airstrips at Mehsana and Amreli, while one operates from Bhavnagar Airport on land allotted by the Airports Authority of India.
The existing operators are Skynex Aero Pvt. Ltd. and Blue Ray Aviation Pvt. Ltd. at Mehsana; Vision Flying Training Institute and Gujarat Flying Club at Amreli; and Dunes Aviation Pvt. Ltd. at Bhavnagar, according to K.L. Bachani, Commissioner, Civil Aviation Department, Gujarat.
The network is now poised for another major expansion, with five additional FTOs under development. These include Silver Oak Flying Training Institute at Mehsana, Aero Freyr Inc. at Amreli, Adiyogi Enterprise at Mandvi, and Vision Flying Training Institute and JITM Skills Pvt. Ltd. at Ankleshwar.
Once these facilities become operational, Gujarat will have 10 FTOs, significantly expanding its capacity to train commercial pilots within the state.
The Gujarat government has adopted a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) approach to accelerate the development of pilot-training infrastructure. Under the model, around 1,500 square metres of land at state-owned airports and airstrips is allotted to eligible operators through a transparent bidding process.
The objective extends beyond pilot training. The government is using the model to attract private investment, create skilled employment, improve utilisation of existing aviation assets and build a larger aviation-services ecosystem around these training centres.
The initiative comes against the backdrop of rapid expansion in India’s civil aviation sector. Domestic airlines have placed orders for nearly 1,700 aircraft, creating an estimated requirement for around 25,000 to 30,000 commercial pilots in the coming years.
Against this backdrop, Gujarat’s expanding FTO network is aimed at creating a stronger domestic pipeline of trained aviation professionals while giving aspiring pilots access to training infrastructure closer to home.
The state’s existing FTO ecosystem has already delivered substantial results. Collectively, Gujarat’s flying training institutions have trained more than 5,200 aviation students and produced over 3,200 CPL holders. More than 200 students are currently undergoing training.
Among the institutions contributing to this legacy is the Gujarat Flying Club, originally established in 1958 at Vadodara Airport. The institution remains one of India’s long-running DGCA-approved flying training organisations.
The expanding ecosystem therefore combines an established aviation-training legacy with new private investment and modern infrastructure.
Gujarat also has several natural and infrastructure advantages for pilot training. The state enjoys favourable flying weather for much of the year, while its network of airports and airstrips provides multiple locations for flight-training operations.
In addition, the availability of state-owned aviation infrastructure, strong road connectivity, industrial support and an investor-friendly policy environment gives FTO operators a platform to establish and expand their operations.
These advantages could become increasingly important as demand for pilot training rises alongside the expansion of India's airline fleet.
The economic impact of Gujarat’s FTO expansion is expected to extend well beyond the production of commercial pilots.
Each FTO requires investment in aircraft, simulators, maintenance facilities, fuel infrastructure, classrooms, accommodation and administrative facilities. As a result, the growing ecosystem can generate employment for flying instructors, aircraft maintenance engineers, flight dispatchers, operations personnel, safety professionals, administrative workers and ground-support staff.
Moreover, towns such as Mehsana, Amreli, Mandvi and Ankleshwar could see increased economic activity as students and aviation professionals move into these centres.
The resulting demand could benefit hotels, hostels, restaurants, rental housing, transport operators, healthcare facilities, banks and retail businesses, creating a wider local economic multiplier around aviation training. The expansion could also provide a platform for allied aviation industries, including Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), aviation-fuel services, flight simulators, aerospace manufacturing, drone pilot training, aviation software and consultancy services.
At the same time, greater use of government-owned airports and airstrips can improve the utilisation of existing aviation assets while generating long-term revenue through land rentals, lease premiums, aircraft parking, hangar facilities and fuel sales.
Most importantly, a larger pilot-training network within Gujarat can give aspiring aviation professionals greater access to training opportunities without having to depend as heavily on institutions outside the state or overseas.
With five FTOs already operational and five more in the pipeline, Gujarat is building an aviation-training network that combines infrastructure, private investment, skilled manpower and local economic development—strengthening the state's role in India's expanding civil aviation ecosystem.