Two-headed wolf snake hatchling rescued in Gujarat, first such case reported in state

AHMEDABAD: A rare two-headed wolf snake hatchling has been rescued in Gujarat’s Dahod district, marking the first reported case of a two-headed snake in the state and the fifth such case reported in India.

The non-venomous hatchling was rescued from Dhanpur taluka by members of the ‘Prakruti Mitra Mandal’ and subsequently handed over to the Forest Department.

The snake was spotted in the Dhanpur range, following which members of the nature conservation group were alerted. A rescue team reached the location and found that the snake had an extremely unusual physical deformity, two separate heads and four eyes, but a single body below the neck.

According to Kinnar Desai, convener and rescue team leader of Prakruti Mitra Mandal, the team initially rescued the snake and brought it safely to Dahod for observation. Photographs were then sent to experts for species identification.

“After observing the snake, we sent its photographs to experts for identification. It was found to be a wolf snake, which is non-venomous. It is around five to six inches long and appears to be newly born,” Desai said.

The hatchling is estimated to be around six months old. What makes the discovery particularly unusual is that both heads appear to function independently, even though the snake has only one body.