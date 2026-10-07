Husband ties wife to tree, forces into rape under ‘purification ritual’ in Gujarat; nine detained

AHMEDABAD: A shocking case of extreme cruelty has surfaced in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district, where a woman was allegedly beaten, tied to a tree and subjected to rape under the pretext of a “purification ritual” by husband. A video of the assault was later circulated on social media, prompting swift police action and the detention of nine people, including two women.

Police sources said the married woman had left her husband and begun living with another man. Her decision allegedly angered her husband and his family members, who subsequently confined her illegally at their residence. However, when she managed to escape, the accused allegedly tracked her down and captured both the woman and the man accompanying her.

The accused then allegedly brought the couple to Gujarat’s Surendranagar on the pretext of conducting a “purification ritual”. What followed, however, was a brutal assault. The woman was allegedly beaten with wooden sticks and kicked before being tied to a tree.

In an especially disturbing turn, the accused allegedly forced the man accompanying the woman to rape her. The entire incident was reportedly recorded on video and camera. The footage was subsequently circulated on social media, bringing the crime to the attention of the police and local community members.