Gujarat plans Rs 50-crore bio-manufacturing push to strengthen fertiliser security

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat plans to invest Rs 50 crore over five years to build a bio-manufacturing ecosystem aimed at strengthening fertiliser security, promoting indigenous agricultural technologies and reducing dependence on conventional farm inputs amid supply-chain disruptions triggered by the West Asia crisis.

The Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission (GSBTM), under the Department of Science and Technology, is developing the proposed ecosystem. The initiative aims to turn the state's microbial resources and agricultural research capabilities into commercially viable products.

The initiative is likely to bring together research institutions, startups, industries, cooperatives and farmers to scale up the production and adoption of biofertilisers and biopesticides.

It comes as geopolitical tensions in West Asia expose vulnerabilities in global agricultural-input supply chains. Natural gas, a key raw material for nitrogen fertilisers, and minerals used in phosphate and potash fertilisers are closely linked to energy markets, shipping routes and international trade.

Supply disruptions can have direct consequences for farmers, as fertilisers must be available when crops need them. Delays can affect crop growth, increase cultivation risks and put productivity under pressure.

Gujarat's proposed programme seeks to diversify agricultural inputs rather than replace conventional fertilisers, which will remain essential. Biofertilisers, microbial consortia and other biological products could offer additional options to improve nutrient-use efficiency and support soil health.

The state plans to establish an integrated value chain covering microbial discovery, scientific research, product formulation, manufacturing, field trials and farmer adoption.