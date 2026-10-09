Gujarat plans Rs 50-crore bio-manufacturing push to strengthen fertiliser security

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat plans to invest Rs 50 crore over five years to build a bio-manufacturing ecosystem aimed at strengthening fertiliser security, promoting indigenous agricultural technologies and reducing dependence on conventional farm inputs amid supply-chain disruptions triggered by the West Asia crisis.
The Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission (GSBTM), under the Department of Science and Technology, is developing the proposed ecosystem. The initiative aims to turn the state's microbial resources and agricultural research capabilities into commercially viable products.
The initiative is likely to bring together research institutions, startups, industries, cooperatives and farmers to scale up the production and adoption of biofertilisers and biopesticides.
It comes as geopolitical tensions in West Asia expose vulnerabilities in global agricultural-input supply chains. Natural gas, a key raw material for nitrogen fertilisers, and minerals used in phosphate and potash fertilisers are closely linked to energy markets, shipping routes and international trade.
Supply disruptions can have direct consequences for farmers, as fertilisers must be available when crops need them. Delays can affect crop growth, increase cultivation risks and put productivity under pressure.
Gujarat's proposed programme seeks to diversify agricultural inputs rather than replace conventional fertilisers, which will remain essential. Biofertilisers, microbial consortia and other biological products could offer additional options to improve nutrient-use efficiency and support soil health.
The state plans to establish an integrated value chain covering microbial discovery, scientific research, product formulation, manufacturing, field trials and farmer adoption.
Building on existing research
The initiative will draw on AAU's expertise in developing and commercialising biofertiliser technologies using microorganisms such as Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Rhizobium, phosphate-solubilising bacteria and potassium-mobilising bacteria. The university has also developed microbial consortia, including Bio-NP and Bio-NPK.
AAU has produced and sold around 42 lakh litres of biofertiliser products up to 2024-25, covering nearly 42 lakh hectares. Its repository holds more than 1,000 microbial cultures relevant to biofertilisers, biopesticides and biodecomposers. DNA sequence data for 148 microbial strains have been deposited with the National Center for Biotechnology Information.
Building on this foundation, the proposed ecosystem will focus on four interconnected components.
The first involves establishing a central bio-strain repository and pilot facility at AAU. Plans include a 528.96-square-metre biorepository and a 1,054-square-metre pilot-scale facility.
The programme also aims to conserve more than 5,000 native microbial strains, conduct genomic sequencing of over 500 strains, create a digital Gujarat Bio-Strain Database and develop more than 10 new bio-formulations.
The second component proposes an allocation of Rs 13 crore to support startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), cooperatives, non-governmental organisations and Farmer Producer Organisations. The funding will help these entities develop pilot-scale manufacturing capabilities and take promising innovations towards commercial production.
The third component proposes an investment of Rs 9 crore for scientific field validation. Biological products will be tested across different agro-climatic regions, while farmer demonstrations through Gujarat's agricultural university network will assess their performance under field conditions and encourage wider adoption.
The fourth component aims to establish large-scale manufacturing facilities through cooperative partners, including AMUL, Banas, SUMUL and KRIBHCO. The proposed facilities will use automated fermentation, formulation and packaging systems to support large-scale production.
From laboratory research to farmers' fields
The programme aims to connect researchers, biotechnology institutions, entrepreneurs, manufacturers and farmers through a coordinated production and distribution network. Agricultural universities will contribute research and field validation, startups and MSMEs will help commercialise new technologies, and cooperatives will provide a pathway to large-scale manufacturing.
By combining indigenous microbial resources with modern production infrastructure, Gujarat aims to strengthen its domestic base for biological agricultural inputs and create opportunities for biotechnology-led enterprises.
If implemented successfully, the initiative could strengthen the state's bioeconomy, diversify farmers' input choices and support more efficient nutrient management. It also offers Gujarat an opportunity to translate its scientific capabilities into scalable agricultural solutions while contributing to India's broader goal of building a more resilient and self-reliant farm-input sector.
As part of the programme, GSBTM and Anand Agricultural University (AAU) will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Bhavnagar on Friday to establish biomanufacturing facilities for biofertilisers and biopesticides. Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Jitu Vaghani will attend the signing.