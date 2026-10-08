Gujarat plans Rs 100-crore marine biotechnology corridor in Porbandar to drive blue bioeconomy

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is planning a Rs 100-crore investment over five years to establish the Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor (M-BRIC) at Mocha village in Porbandar district, creating a 30-acre ecosystem linking marine research, biotechnology, startups, industry and coastal communities.
The initiative, being developed by the Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission (GSBTM) under the Department of Science and Technology, aims to take marine biological resources from the laboratory to the market by connecting research, field cultivation, technology development, pilot-scale manufacturing, entrepreneurship and commercialisation.
The state government will sign an MoU with the CSIR-Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSIR-CSMCRI) to establish M-BRIC.
The MoU will be signed in the presence of Gujarat Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Cooperation and Animal Husbandry Minister Jitu Vaghani.
According to Modhwadia, the corridor is intended to create an ecosystem in which marine resources can be converted into scientific discoveries, technologies, commercially viable products and sustainable economic opportunities.
It will bring together government departments, universities, research institutions, industries, startups, MSMEs and coastal communities.
From marine resources to high-value products
Gujarat's extensive coastline and marine resources, including seaweeds, microalgae, marine microorganisms and saline ecosystems, offer opportunities for biotechnology-driven industries.
M-BRIC will focus on knowledge-intensive applications using genomics, bioinformatics and advanced bioprocessing technologies. Proposed products include biofertilisers, biostimulants, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, aquafeed, animal nutrition products, enzymes, biosurfactants, pharmaceutical intermediates and marine-derived biomaterials.
The corridor will also explore value-added seaweed products such as agar, alginate and carrageenan, which are used in food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and industrial applications.
The project will cover the value chain from marine biodiversity exploration and scientific research to product development, pilot-scale validation, industrial scale-up and commercial manufacturing.
Mocha to be principal hub
Mocha village in Porbandar has been identified as the principal hub of the proposed corridor, connecting Gujarat's marine resources with research, processing, field demonstrations, entrepreneurship and community participation.
A dedicated seaweed-processing cluster is proposed at the site, with facilities for receiving, washing, pre-processing, extraction, drying, powdering, packaging, storage and quality control of marine biomass.
The network could subsequently expand across Saurashtra and other parts of Gujarat's coastline. Microalgal biorefineries are also proposed at salt-pan facilities associated with CSIR-CSMCRI in Bhavnagar.
The planned ecosystem will include a state-level seaweed brood bank to supply elite planting material of Kappaphycus alvarezii and Gracilaria dura. Marine microalgal biofactories are proposed to produce omega-3 fatty acids and other high-value bioactive compounds.
An integrated seaweed biorefinery will focus on phycocolloids, biostimulants and other value-added products. Specialised research facilities will support marine bioprospecting, genomics, microbiology, natural-products research and biotechnology development.
Linking research to industry
A key objective of M-BRIC is to bridge the gap between scientific research and commercial applications.
The proposed corridor will provide incubation facilities for startups and entrepreneurs, as well as pilot-scale bioprocessing and biomanufacturing infrastructure. This will enable laboratory-developed technologies to be tested, validated and prepared for industrial adoption.
The ecosystem is also expected to support prototype development, intellectual-property protection, regulatory assessment, licensing, technology transfer and industry partnerships.
CSIR-CSMCRI has been identified as a key scientific knowledge partner, bringing expertise in seaweed biotechnology, marine bioproducts, saline agriculture, halophytes, bioprocessing and technology transfer.
Gujarat's biotechnology institutions are expected to contribute expertise in genomics, bioinformatics, environmental biotechnology, diagnostics, biodiversity and translational research.
Opportunities for coastal communities
The proposed corridor is also aimed at creating economic opportunities for communities along Gujarat's coastline.
Under the proposed Seaweed Mission, capacity-building programmes will target coastal youth, seaweed farmers, fishing communities, women-led enterprises, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, students and industry professionals.
Training is expected to cover seaweed cultivation, aquaculture, marine biotechnology, genomics, bioinformatics, marine diagnostics, natural products, bioprocessing, environmental monitoring, entrepreneurship, intellectual property and technology commercialisation.
The initiative could create opportunities across the marine biotechnology value chain, from cultivation and processing to research, manufacturing and market development.
Sustainability at the core
Environmental sustainability is planned as a central pillar of the M-BRIC ecosystem.
Seaweed and microalgae can serve as renewable biological feedstocks for nutraceutical ingredients, omega-3 products, hydrocolloids, biostimulants, speciality biomaterials and enzymes. The proposed biorefinery model will seek to maximise the use of marine biomass, minimise waste and increase value addition.
The project will also incorporate environmental monitoring, biodiversity assessment, environmental impact assessment and responsible utilisation of marine genetic resources.
Research on blue carbon and climate-resilient coastal development, including monitoring of seaweed and coastal ecosystems, is also envisaged.
The project is being developed in alignment with Gujarat's biotechnology ecosystem, the BioE3 framework, India's Blue Economy priorities and the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.