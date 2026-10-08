Gujarat plans Rs 100-crore marine biotechnology corridor in Porbandar to drive blue bioeconomy

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is planning a Rs 100-crore investment over five years to establish the Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor (M-BRIC) at Mocha village in Porbandar district, creating a 30-acre ecosystem linking marine research, biotechnology, startups, industry and coastal communities.

The initiative, being developed by the Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission (GSBTM) under the Department of Science and Technology, aims to take marine biological resources from the laboratory to the market by connecting research, field cultivation, technology development, pilot-scale manufacturing, entrepreneurship and commercialisation.

The state government will sign an MoU with the CSIR-Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSIR-CSMCRI) to establish M-BRIC.

The MoU will be signed in the presence of Gujarat Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Cooperation and Animal Husbandry Minister Jitu Vaghani.

According to Modhwadia, the corridor is intended to create an ecosystem in which marine resources can be converted into scientific discoveries, technologies, commercially viable products and sustainable economic opportunities.

It will bring together government departments, universities, research institutions, industries, startups, MSMEs and coastal communities.

From marine resources to high-value products

Gujarat's extensive coastline and marine resources, including seaweeds, microalgae, marine microorganisms and saline ecosystems, offer opportunities for biotechnology-driven industries.

M-BRIC will focus on knowledge-intensive applications using genomics, bioinformatics and advanced bioprocessing technologies. Proposed products include biofertilisers, biostimulants, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, aquafeed, animal nutrition products, enzymes, biosurfactants, pharmaceutical intermediates and marine-derived biomaterials.