Two FIRs filed against Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani in 24 hours over Gandhinagar poll-time police station clashes

AHMEDABAD: Two separate FIRs have been registered against Vadgam Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani and their supporters within 24 hours over alleged police station ruckuses, obstruction of official duties, intimidation and violations of election restrictions during the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls.

The cases stem from incidents at Pethapur police station and the Sector-13 police outpost on October 8, two days before polling. Mevani has hit back at the police and the BJP, calling the FIRs “medals of honour” and alleging that the action against him was linked to his recent allegations of a Rs 150 crore land scam involving the Thakor community.

In the first case, the Pethapur police alleged that Mevani, accompanied by a group of around 20 people, entered the police station while a Ward No. 4 Congress candidate was being questioned over a complaint involving a verbal altercation and threats during the election campaign.

According to the complaint, Mevani, a Ward No. 2 candidate, and their supporters subsequently sat outside the police station and raised slogans, allegedly attempting to mobilise members of a community against the police and disturb public order.

The incident was recorded on a mobile phone, and the footage was later circulated on Social Media. The police registered a case against Mevani, 6 other persons and unidentified persons for allegedly violating election-related restrictions and attempting to exert pressure on the police.

Second FIR over alleged storming of police outpost

The second case, registered at Sector-7 police station, relates to a separate confrontation following a complaint of intimidation during the election campaign.

Munaf Pathan, a supporter of Yunus Parmar, was accused of threatening Nilesh Vishnu Panchal, who was campaigning for another candidate.

According to Panchal's written complaint, Pathan warned him against campaigning in the area, saying, “This is our area; do not campaign here, or else you…..” Following the complaint, the Sector-7 police brought Pathan to the Sector-13 police outpost for questioning to prevent any untoward incident amid the election atmosphere.

However, the police alleged that Mevani and a group of unidentified supporters later arrived at the outpost and created a commotion.