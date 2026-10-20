Months after TMC exit, Gujarat govt proposes to 'gift' part of disputed Vadodara plot to Yusuf Pathan

Months after Yusuf Pathan broke away from the Trinamool Congress, the Gujarat government has proposed transferring a long-contested municipal plot in Vadodara to the former cricketer, gifting 500 square metres of the land and offering the remaining land at a concessional rate.

The proposal, submitted by the Vadodara municipal commissioner, will be presented for final approval before the BJP-ruled civic body's standing committee on October 23, as per the agenda shared on Monday.

The proposal comes nearly four months after Pathan, who was elected from West Bengal's Baharampur in 2024, joined a group of 20 TMC MPs who broke away from the Mamata Banerjee-led fold and merged with the NCPI (Nationalist Citizens Party of India) to join the NDA ranks in Parliament.

Pathan had been seeking the 978-square-metre residential plot located next to his family home in Vadodara's Tandalja locality since 2012, but faced years of legal hurdles and encroachment notices from the civic body.

As per the new proposal, 500 square metres of the VMC-owned land will be "gifted" to Pathan, while the remaining 478 square metres will be offered at a 45 per cent concession — valued at 55 per cent of the rate fixed by the Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA) Valuation Committee.

The allotment will be made "subject to specific terms and conditions" in accordance with a 2024 resolution issued by the state's Urban Development and Urban Housing Department, the proposal states.