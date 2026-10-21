Right to business cannot supersede religious significance of pilgrimage sites, Gujarat tells HC on non-veg ban

The Gujarat government on Wednesday defended its ban on the sale and storage of non-vegetarian food within a 500-metre radius of the Somnath Temple, telling the High Court that the right to conduct business cannot override the religious, historical and cultural character of a pilgrimage destination, news agency PTI reported.

The submission came before a bench of Justice Nisha M Thakor, which was hearing a petition filed by six restaurant owners challenging the state government's notification imposing the restrictions around the temple in Gir Somnath district.

According to the report, defending the ban, government pleader GH Virk argued that Somnath could not be viewed merely as a commercial town while disregarding its religious, historical and spiritual significance to millions of Hindus across the country.

Nobody could claim an absolute fundamental right to sell non-vegetarian food at the temple's doorstep or along the sacred routes used by millions of Hindu devotees, Virk submitted.

The state government told the court that more than 1.16 crore devotees had visited the Somnath Temple in the preceding nine months. It also cited Rishikesh, Haridwar, Amritsar and Mathura-Vrindavan as pilgrimage destinations where similar restrictions on the sale of non-vegetarian food were in place.