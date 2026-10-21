Surat police book ‘Chhota Yogi’ over threatening Instagram video involving Union Minister C R Patil

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Surat City police have registered a case against a man identifying himself as ‘Chhota Yogi’ for allegedly circulating a provocative Instagram video featuring a telephonic conversation with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, issuing threats and warning of an intense agitation across Gujarat.

Cyber police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused amid allegations that the video was intended to inflame tensions and disturb public order.

A threatening social media video involving Union Minister C.R. Patil has triggered a police investigation in Surat, with the Godadara police registering a case against a man operating an Instagram account under the name ‘iamchotayogijimaharaj’.

The accused, who identifies himself as ‘Chhota Yogi’, allegedly uploaded a video featuring a telephone conversation with the Union minister, accompanied by a mobile number.

In the video, he reportedly issued threats and warned of launching an intense agitation across Gujarat, raising concerns over the alleged attempt to provoke unrest through social media.

According to the complaint, the video was circulated with the apparent intention of defaming political interests and creating unnecessary tension among the public. The police are examining the content and circumstances surrounding its circulation as part of the investigation.

The controversy reportedly stems from police action against a group of labourers who had assembled on their weekly day off. According to the available account, police used force to disperse the workers, triggering anger among sections of the labour community.

Subsequently, ‘Chhota Yogi’ allegedly contacted Patil directly over the phone and took the matter to Instagram, where he shared a video expressing his opposition to the police action.