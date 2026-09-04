Opposition puts pressure on state govt as Gujarat farmers stare at rain crisis

AHMEDABAD: A prolonged dry spell has pushed parts of Gujarat towards drought-like conditions, with standing crops drying up and farmers growing increasingly anxious. As the opposition demands a deficit declaration, relief and compensation, the state government has acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and reviewed water and fodder preparedness in low-rainfall districts.

With the monsoon taking an extended break across several parts of the state, soil moisture has fallen sharply, and crops are showing signs of stress. The situation has triggered a fresh political confrontation, with the Congress party questioning what immediate relief is available to farmers as crops dry up in the fields.

State Congress President Amit Chavda said farmers were already under pressure from rising costs of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other inputs, and that the prolonged dry spell has added to their difficulties.

The party claimed 12 of Gujarat’s 34 districts have recorded no rain for nearly a month, with conditions worsening in several talukas. It has demanded that low-rainfall areas be identified and declared deficit-hit, with relief activated under the 'Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana.'

The opposition has also sought crop loan and agricultural electricity bill waivers, grass depots and livestock support in affected areas. It has called for expanded work under MGNREGA (Viksit Bharat-G Ram G), an immediate crop-damage survey and prompt compensation to farmers.