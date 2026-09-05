Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot questions Centre's caste census questionnaire, seeks fresh format

AHMEDABAD: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday questioned the Centre's proposed caste census questionnaire, alleging that the BJP government's commitment to a proper caste census was "unclear and dishonest."
Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Gehlot said the Congress has been demanding a comprehensive caste census since 2021 and warned that flaws in the proposed questionnaire could distort the population data of OBCs, EBCs and other disadvantaged communities.
He said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, but the government had not responded to the earlier communications.
Gehlot said reliable caste-wise data is essential for framing policies related to education, scholarships, skill development, government jobs and welfare schemes. He added that accurate data is also needed to assess the representation of OBCs and EBCs in legislatures, bureaucracy, the judiciary and other sectors.
Taking aim at the proposed census format, Gehlot alleged that the 40-question questionnaire raised serious concerns, particularly over the way caste information would be collected. He claimed the existing format does not adequately capture the OBC population.
"Wrong figures are not merely a statistical error; they can affect the rights of future generations," Gehlot said.
Gehlot also objected to the proposed use of an open-ended caste response instead of a pre-certified drop-down list. He said recognised caste lists are already available with the Centre and state governments and questioned why enumerators were not being provided with a standardised list.
“In a country where the same caste may be known by different names, sub-castes and regional expressions, an open-ended system can fragment the data,” Gehlot said.
He argued that differences in spellings, surnames and regional names could result in the same caste being recorded under multiple names, affecting its actual population count.
“The direct question is: when official caste lists are already available, why has a drop-down list not been used?” Gehlot asked.
Demanding changes to the census process, Gehlot said the Centre should prepare a fresh questionnaire after consultations with political parties, experts and the public to ensure accurate caste-wise data for social justice and welfare planning.
Gehlot also criticised an alleged incident in Haldwani where a venue was reportedly "purified" after a Congress meeting addressed by Mallikarjun Kharge.
“This is not merely an insult to a senior leader; it is a terrible display of casteist mentality,” Gehlot said.
He demanded an FIR and an impartial investigation into the incident, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn it and assure the Dalit community that discrimination would not be tolerated.