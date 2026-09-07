Gujarat to set up dedicated operational Anti-Narcotics Wings within next 7 days

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat police will set up dedicated Anti-Narcotics Wings (ANW) in every district and city, making them operational within the next seven days as the state moves to tighten its “zero tolerance” policy against drug networks, State Police Chief Gyanendra Singh Malik, said.

The decision comes against the backdrop of Gujarat police's major enforcement drive over the past five years, during which more than 3,700 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 5,346 accused were arrested.

During the same period, police seized over 1.36 lakh kilograms of drugs valued at approximately Rs 13,600 crore, marking one of the state's biggest sustained crackdowns on narcotic trafficking.

With Gujarat's long coastline posing a major challenge in preventing drug trafficking and international smuggling, the state police are now pushing for a more specialised and focused mechanism to track peddlers, dismantle supply chains and target organised crime networks.

Dedicated force for drug crimes

Unlike existing local police teams, the new ANW units will function as a specialised task force focused exclusively on NDPS-related crimes.

Each unit will have eight officers and personnel, including one police inspector, one police sub-inspector, two ASIs or head constables and four police constables. A separate vehicle and driver will also be provided to ensure the teams can respond quickly and operate independently.