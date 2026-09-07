Gujarat to set up dedicated operational Anti-Narcotics Wings within next 7 days

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat police will set up dedicated Anti-Narcotics Wings (ANW) in every district and city, making them operational within the next seven days as the state moves to tighten its “zero tolerance” policy against drug networks, State Police Chief Gyanendra Singh Malik, said.
The decision comes against the backdrop of Gujarat police's major enforcement drive over the past five years, during which more than 3,700 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 5,346 accused were arrested.
During the same period, police seized over 1.36 lakh kilograms of drugs valued at approximately Rs 13,600 crore, marking one of the state's biggest sustained crackdowns on narcotic trafficking.
With Gujarat's long coastline posing a major challenge in preventing drug trafficking and international smuggling, the state police are now pushing for a more specialised and focused mechanism to track peddlers, dismantle supply chains and target organised crime networks.
Dedicated force for drug crimes
Unlike existing local police teams, the new ANW units will function as a specialised task force focused exclusively on NDPS-related crimes.
Each unit will have eight officers and personnel, including one police inspector, one police sub-inspector, two ASIs or head constables and four police constables. A separate vehicle and driver will also be provided to ensure the teams can respond quickly and operate independently.
At the district level, the ANW will function directly under the supervision of the superintendent of police. Among the major cities, Ahmedabad and Surat will have two ANW units each, while Vadodara and Rajkot will have one unit each, functioning under the supervision of the joint or additional commissioner of police.
Constant watch on peddlers and drug hotspots
The newly created units will maintain continuous surveillance on drug peddlers and hotspots identified by the the state-level Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The teams will also track habitual offenders and submit proposals to CID Crime for preventive action under the PIT-NDPS Act.
While the ANW will take exclusive responsibility for specialised narcotics operations, local police stations will continue registering and detecting NDPS cases.
However, Gujarat police has also made accountability a key part of the new system. If ANW investigations reveal negligence or laxity by local police in dealing with drug-related offences, strict disciplinary action will be initiated against those responsible.
Technology, rewards and tougher investigation
The state has also strengthened its anti-drug strategy through incentives and technology. Gujarat has implemented a 'Drug Reward Policy' aimed at encouraging police personnel and informants who help expose and apprehend drug networks. The state also has an 'Out-of-Turn Promotion' policy for personnel who perform high-risk duties.
Meanwhile, police are also using the AI-based NARIT software to track suspected dark web activity, financial trails and international connections linked to narcotics networks. The technology-driven investigation is aimed at strengthening evidence and improving conviction outcomes in NDPS cases.
Crackdown alongside rehabilitation
Along with the enforcement push, the state is also adopting a rehabilitation-focused approach towards young people affected by drug addiction. De-addiction centres across Gujarat are being modernised to provide improved counselling and treatment.
With dedicated ANW teams now set to enter the field across every district and city, Gujarat Police is moving towards a more aggressive, specialised and intelligence-driven battle against the drug trade, combining massive seizures, arrests, technology and rehabilitation in its renewed push to make the state drug-free.