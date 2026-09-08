PM Modi launches AI-powered BJP office in Gujarat’s Navsari; sets service agenda for party workers

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated BJP’s first AI-based, state-of-the-art office, ‘Namo Kamalam’, near the National Highway Grid in Navsari on Tuesday, and said it should not only remain a physical structure but emerge as a living centre of public service.

“Kamalam should become a refuge for the poor, a ray of hope for those facing injustice and a centre where people’s problems are resolved. It should not be just a building; it should be a living centre of public service,” Modi said.

The prime minister further stressed that the party offices must remain connected to the grassroots. He said BJP’s political culture was rooted in service, telling party workers that power, position and prestige should never become personal achievements but instruments to serve the people.

During his address, Modi also struck a sharp note while speaking about cleanliness and public health.

The prime minister also highlighted the impact of the PM SVANidhi scheme, saying the initiative had transformed the lives of small street vendors and daily earners who were earlier trapped in the cycle of high-interest borrowing.

Modi said many such workers earlier struggled to save even a single rupee because of the heavy interest burden imposed by informal lenders. However, the government chose to trust their honesty and brought them into the formal banking and digital payment system.

Citing as an example, Modi said, “Many street vendors received a loan of Rs 15,000 for the first time. After repaying it on time, they became eligible for Rs 30,000 and later Rs 50,000."