PM Modi launches AI-powered BJP office in Gujarat’s Navsari; sets service agenda for party workers

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated BJP’s first AI-based, state-of-the-art office, ‘Namo Kamalam’, near the National Highway Grid in Navsari on Tuesday, and said it should not only remain a physical structure but emerge as a living centre of public service.
“Kamalam should become a refuge for the poor, a ray of hope for those facing injustice and a centre where people’s problems are resolved. It should not be just a building; it should be a living centre of public service,” Modi said.
The prime minister further stressed that the party offices must remain connected to the grassroots. He said BJP’s political culture was rooted in service, telling party workers that power, position and prestige should never become personal achievements but instruments to serve the people.
During his address, Modi also struck a sharp note while speaking about cleanliness and public health.
The prime minister also highlighted the impact of the PM SVANidhi scheme, saying the initiative had transformed the lives of small street vendors and daily earners who were earlier trapped in the cycle of high-interest borrowing.
Modi said many such workers earlier struggled to save even a single rupee because of the heavy interest burden imposed by informal lenders. However, the government chose to trust their honesty and brought them into the formal banking and digital payment system.
Citing as an example, Modi said, “Many street vendors received a loan of Rs 15,000 for the first time. After repaying it on time, they became eligible for Rs 30,000 and later Rs 50,000."
"Earlier, only one person in a family could benefit, but now two members can receive support. Those who were once running small handcarts have expanded into shops, and their lives have changed," the PM said.
The PM said the transformation demonstrated how a government scheme, when backed by trust and proper implementation, could create a direct and lasting impact on the lives of ordinary people.
Referring to the large number of people from Saurashtra living in Navsari, he remarked on the habit of consuming mava (tobacco) and urged people to give it up, citing health concerns.
Modi said that while slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” inspire patriotism, people must also act responsibly towards their own health and follow medical advice to stay away from harmful habits.
Modi’s arrival was marked by a grand traditional welcome. As the prime minister landed at the helipad, women dressed in traditional attire greeted him with kalash balanced on their heads. Adding to the spectacle, men played damrus, creating a devotional atmosphere, while women performed on traditional instruments alongside the beats of dhol and tasha.