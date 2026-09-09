Gujarat: BJP targets Congress MLA for not standing during ‘Vande Mataram’; Opp raises farmers’ issues

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat assembly’s monsoon session opened with a political drama unfolding on Wednesday, with a fresh controversy erupting over Congress MLA Imran Khedawala allegedly sitting when ‘Vande Mataram’ was being played, triggering sharp reactions from the ruling BJP.

Minister Pravin Mali termed the episode an insult to the motherland and raised serious questions over Khedawala's conduct. He said it must be clarified whether the Congress MLA sat down deliberately or whether it was a mistake, adding that an apology should be sought if the incident occurred unintentionally.

The party leaders said that such an incident had not occurred in the house earlier and that action should be taken under the parliamentary system.

Adding to the political attack, BJP MLA Mahesh Kasvala called the incident “sad” as the legislative assembly represents faith in democracy.

Kasvala said that disrespect towards the national song amounted to disrespect towards the people of Gujarat and that the BJP MLAs would present their case to the speaker. The Congress, meanwhile, is under pressure to clarify its stand on the controversy.

The assembly session began against the backdrop of intense political protests over farmers’ issues, crop damage and rising prices.

While the house prepared for its first hour-long question hour, the BJP held a meeting before the session. Congress MLAs launched a protest in Gujarat’s capital, Gandhinagar.

Congress leaders gathered with banners, raising issues related to farmers and inflation, seeking to put the state government on the defensive.