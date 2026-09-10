Gujarat collects DNA samples from relatives of 29 of 30 missing in Nepal floods

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Government has stepped up efforts to identify people missing after the deadly Nepal flash floods, with DNA samples of relatives of 29 out of 30 untraceable persons from the state now collected for profiling and identification.

The samples will be used to establish DNA matches with bodies and human remains recovered from the disaster zone, while the procedure for the remaining missing-person case is also under way. Accordingly, authorities are working to provide families in Gujarat and abroad with scientific confirmation of the fate of their missing relatives.

The coordination is being led by the Gujarat State Non-Resident Gujaratis’ Foundation (NRGF) under the NRI Division of the General Administration Department. As part of the exercise, NRGF is directly contacting families, explaining the DNA collection procedure and directing relatives to authorised forensic laboratories.

Importantly, the DNA profiling exercise is being conducted under guidelines issued by the Government of India, under which designated laboratories will collect and profile samples of first-degree relatives of missing persons free of cost.

Gujarat has six designated DNA profiling laboratories, located in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Junagadh and Rajkot, allowing families across the state to access authorised facilities.

Meanwhile, the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, is coordinating the profiling exercise in association with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and facilitating coordination between DNA samples collected in India and the identification process being undertaken in Nepal.

The effort has also extended beyond Gujarat’s borders. NRGF is maintaining contact with relatives of missing persons residing overseas and gathering details about action taken by local authorities in their respective countries. In cases involving families in New Zealand, the United States, Canada and African countries, DNA samples of relatives have, in several instances, already been collected by the concerned authorities.