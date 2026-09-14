Gujarat rain fury: Borsad records 5.24 inches of rainfall, 210 Talukas drenched

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat witnessed a powerful monsoon revival on Monday morning, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall lashing several districts and disrupting normal life.
According to preliminary rainfall figures, 210 talukas recorded rain between 6 AM and 12 PM, with Borsad in Anand district receiving the highest rainfall at 5.24 inches.
Dholka in Ahmedabad district followed with 4 inches, while 18 other talukas recorded more than 2 inches of rain during the same six-hour period.
Meanwhile, torrential rain hit Surat.
Ahmedabad Under Dark Clouds as Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging
Heavy rain and strong winds hit Ahmedabad, bringing it under a blanket of pitch-black clouds on Monday morning.
Consequently, poor visibility and waterlogged roads made driving difficult for motorists. The city recorded an average of 1.25 inches of rainfall between 6 AM and 12 PM.
More significantly, Ahmedabad received over an inch of rain within the first two hours. However, the sharpest impact was reported in Vatva and Lambha area, where nearly 5 inches of rain was recorded in just two hours, triggering concerns over drainage capacity and urban flooding.
Junagadh Flash-Flood Alert: Kalva River Swells, Willingdon Dam May Overflow In Saurashtra
Junagadh district witnessed a dramatic surge in water levels following intense rainfall. The Kalva River experienced its first flash flood of the season, while fresh inflows were recorded at Damodar Kund.
Meanwhile, heavy rain on Datar mountain sent water rushing down the steps.
With substantial water flowing into Willingdon Dam, the possibility of the reservoir overflowing has increased, raising concerns for downstream areas.
Mahuva Waterlogging Exposes Municipal Drainage Gaps In Bhavnagar
Just 30 minutes of torrential rain in Mahuva exposed the weakness of the city's pre-monsoon preparations. Knee-deep water accumulated across major markets and low-lying neighbourhoods, including Gandhi Baug, Station Road and Kumbharvada.
As a result, residents and motorists faced severe inconvenience, with the sudden downpour overwhelming roads and drainage systems.
Veraval Gets Relief After Prolonged Dry Spell
After a long period of dry weather, heavy rain returned to Veraval, the headquarters of Gir Somnath district, and surrounding rural areas early Monday morning.
The fresh spell has brought relief to residents and farmers, particularly those waiting for a revival to support agricultural activity. Similarly, farmers in Talala Gir expressed relief as heavy rain provided much-needed moisture to drying crops.
North Gujarat Sees Monsoon Revival
Rainfall activity also intensified in North Gujarat. Vijapur in Mehsana district and nearby rural areas received a sharp spell of rain early in the morning, with the town recording 1.65 inches in just two hours.
In Banaskantha, the monsoon has revived over the past two days after a prolonged hiatus. Dark clouds and rainy conditions prevailed across Deesa, Palanpur, Dantiwada, Amirgadh and Iqbalgadh.
For farmers in the Deesa region, where fears of crop failure had been mounting, the renewed rainfall has offered a crucial lifeline to withering crops.
Himatnagar Roads Waterlogged as Rain Continues
Himatnagar in Sabarkantha district experienced continuous rainfall for nearly an hour, resulting in waterlogging across low-lying areas and roads.
Rainwater accumulated along the stretch from the B Division Police Station and municipality office towards Tower Road, creating significant trouble for motorists.
Meanwhile, Godhra in Panchmahal district recorded a sharp downpour of 3.5 inches, accompanied by thunder and lightning, between 6 AM and 8 AM.
Kheda Faces Third Consecutive Day of Rain
Rain continued for the third consecutive day in Kheda district, with Nadiad, Kapadvanj, Kathlal and Fagvel receiving steady rainfall since early morning. The continued spell has raised hopes among farmers, while authorities face the challenge of managing waterlogging and ensuring road connectivity in affected areas.
Vadodara Roads Submerged, Ganesha Festivities Continue
Vadodara witnessed torrential rain that submerged several roads and disrupted traffic movement.
Despite the weather-related inconvenience, enthusiasm remained high among residents welcoming Lord Ganesha, with devotees continuing their celebrations amid the downpour.
Across Gujarat, the latest rainfall spell has brought relief to drought-hit agricultural areas while simultaneously highlighting the vulnerability of urban drainage systems.
As the rain intensifies, residents and motorists are advised to remain cautious around waterlogged roads, swollen rivers and low-lying areas.