Gujarat rain fury: Borsad records 5.24 inches of rainfall, 210 Talukas drenched

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat witnessed a powerful monsoon revival on Monday morning, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall lashing several districts and disrupting normal life.

According to preliminary rainfall figures, 210 talukas recorded rain between 6 AM and 12 PM, with Borsad in Anand district receiving the highest rainfall at 5.24 inches.

Dholka in Ahmedabad district followed with 4 inches, while 18 other talukas recorded more than 2 inches of rain during the same six-hour period.

Meanwhile, torrential rain hit Surat.

Ahmedabad Under Dark Clouds as Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging

Heavy rain and strong winds hit Ahmedabad, bringing it under a blanket of pitch-black clouds on Monday morning.

Consequently, poor visibility and waterlogged roads made driving difficult for motorists. The city recorded an average of 1.25 inches of rainfall between 6 AM and 12 PM.

More significantly, Ahmedabad received over an inch of rain within the first two hours. However, the sharpest impact was reported in Vatva and Lambha area, where nearly 5 inches of rain was recorded in just two hours, triggering concerns over drainage capacity and urban flooding.

Junagadh Flash-Flood Alert: Kalva River Swells, Willingdon Dam May Overflow In Saurashtra

Junagadh district witnessed a dramatic surge in water levels following intense rainfall. The Kalva River experienced its first flash flood of the season, while fresh inflows were recorded at Damodar Kund.

Meanwhile, heavy rain on Datar mountain sent water rushing down the steps.

With substantial water flowing into Willingdon Dam, the possibility of the reservoir overflowing has increased, raising concerns for downstream areas.

Mahuva Waterlogging Exposes Municipal Drainage Gaps In Bhavnagar

Just 30 minutes of torrential rain in Mahuva exposed the weakness of the city's pre-monsoon preparations. Knee-deep water accumulated across major markets and low-lying neighbourhoods, including Gandhi Baug, Station Road and Kumbharvada.