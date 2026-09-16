Gujarat ATS arrests Congress leader’s son in fake passport case

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested Harikesh Pranav Patel, son of Gujarat Mahila Congress State President Gita Patel, in connection with an alleged fake passport racket.
As per the investigation, despite holding a Gujarat-issued passport, Harikesh allegedly managed to obtain a second passport from another state. He allegedly used the document to travel to Bangkok, Dubai and Singapore, with transit through Bhutan and Nepal.
Acting on a tip-off, the ATS arrested Harikesh near Science City. During interrogation, they found that he was already facing a 2023 ED money laundering case, in which his original passport had been deposited with the court.
Gujarat ATS SP K. Siddharth said, “Harikesh Patel had allegedly filed a false complaint with Delhi Police claiming his original passport was lost. He is an accused in two previous cases and has also served time in jail."
According to the ATS investigation, Harikesh contacted a Delhi-based agent through a friend in Dubai and allegedly paid Rs 25 lakh to arrange a new passport. To support the application, he reportedly obtained a fabricated rental agreement showing residence in Agra.
Subsequently, he allegedly filed a false complaint with the Delhi Crime Branch claiming that his original passport had been lost. Using the complaint and the fabricated rental agreement, he applied for a passport at the Ghaziabad Regional Passport Office (RPO) and obtained another passport in 2024.
Investigators are now examining how the false documents were prepared and the passport was issued despite the accused already having a Gujarat passport.
The passport allegations come against the backdrop of the ED’s 2023 money laundering case. Although Harikesh had initially secured anticipatory bail, the ED later succeeded in getting the relief cancelled.
During this period, the Congress leader's son allegedly procured the second passport and used it for international travel. The ATS is also examining his extended stay in Dubai and his movements through multiple countries.
Investigators said the accused was allegedly preparing to commit another financial fraud when the ATS arrested him. The agency has also informed the ED about the latest developments.
Police sources said the investigation has also brought Harikesh’s alleged financial activities under scrutiny. Police records reportedly show that fraud complaints had earlier been registered against him at Naranpura and with the Crime Branch, leading to his arrest in the past.
Officials are examining properties reportedly owned by him in Shahibaug and Science City. Several companies are also registered in his name, including entities suspected of being used in fraudulent activities.
In addition, the ATS is probing alleged mule accounts linked to the accused to determine whether they were used to route or conceal proceeds of fraud.
Attempts were made to contact the mahila Congress state president for her response to the arrest. However, no response had been received by the time this report was filed.
The ATS is examining the alleged fake passport procurement, international travel, financial transactions and links to previous fraud cases.