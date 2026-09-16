Gujarat ATS arrests Congress leader’s son in fake passport case

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested Harikesh Pranav Patel, son of Gujarat Mahila Congress State President Gita Patel, in connection with an alleged fake passport racket.

As per the investigation, despite holding a Gujarat-issued passport, Harikesh allegedly managed to obtain a second passport from another state. He allegedly used the document to travel to Bangkok, Dubai and Singapore, with transit through Bhutan and Nepal.

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS arrested Harikesh near Science City. During interrogation, they found that he was already facing a 2023 ED money laundering case, in which his original passport had been deposited with the court.

Gujarat ATS SP K. Siddharth said, “Harikesh Patel had allegedly filed a false complaint with Delhi Police claiming his original passport was lost. He is an accused in two previous cases and has also served time in jail."

According to the ATS investigation, Harikesh contacted a Delhi-based agent through a friend in Dubai and allegedly paid Rs 25 lakh to arrange a new passport. To support the application, he reportedly obtained a fabricated rental agreement showing residence in Agra.

Subsequently, he allegedly filed a false complaint with the Delhi Crime Branch claiming that his original passport had been lost. Using the complaint and the fabricated rental agreement, he applied for a passport at the Ghaziabad Regional Passport Office (RPO) and obtained another passport in 2024.

Investigators are now examining how the false documents were prepared and the passport was issued despite the accused already having a Gujarat passport.

The passport allegations come against the backdrop of the ED’s 2023 money laundering case. Although Harikesh had initially secured anticipatory bail, the ED later succeeded in getting the relief cancelled.