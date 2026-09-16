Gujarat’s IIT Gandhinagar finds ‘Perfect Imperfections’ that could power cheaper green hydrogen

AHMEDABAD: A computational study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) in Gujarat has identified structural features in a two-dimensional carbon material that could help develop cheaper, metal-free catalysts for green hydrogen production.

The study focuses on Monolayer Amorphous Carbon (MAC), a one-atom-thick material in which carbon atoms lack the long-range, orderly structure found in graphene.

According to the researchers, this structural disorder creates a wider range of local atomic environments that could provide more potential reaction sites for hydrogen production.

The findings, published in npj 2D Materials and Applications, come against the backdrop of efforts to reduce dependence on scarce and expensive metals such as platinum and iridium, which are commonly associated with water-splitting technologies.

Unlike graphene, where carbon atoms form a regular hexagonal arrangement and offer relatively limited active sites, MAC contains a mixture of five-, six- and seven-membered carbon rings.

Researchers modelled the material through a computational melt-quench process, in which carbon was heated to disrupt its ordered structure and then rapidly cooled to preserve the disordered arrangement.

The team then combined Density Functional Theory (DFT) calculations with the machine-learning interatomic potential MACE to analyse a much larger number of possible hydrogen adsorption sites.

Using this approach, researchers examined approximately 1,183 sites across a larger MAC surface. The predicted hydrogen adsorption free-energy values ranged from −0.91 to +1.70 eV, while about 15% of the sites recorded values below +0.25 eV, indicating potentially favourable catalytic behaviour.