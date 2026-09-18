Gujarat Forest Dept busts illegal tortoise trade in Surat, 18 star tortoises seized

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Forest Department and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau have busted an illegal wildlife trade in Surat involving 18 Indian star tortoises, a species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Acting on a confidential tip-off, forest officials laid a trap near Udhna Darwaja at Kot Safi Road in the Navsari Bazaar area. A forest department staffer posed as a prospective customer and approached a shopkeeper named Dinesh Thakor to buy the tortoises.

After the dummy customer showed interest, Thakor allegedly contacted Sheikh Azhar who then brought 18 tortoises from the former's residence to the shop.

The alleged deal was being negotiated for Rs 1,800 when forest officials intervened and caught both men. The tortoises were seized.

Officials estimate that the tortoises could fetch around Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh in the international illegal wildlife market. Individual Indian star tortoises are reportedly traded illegally for Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Officials said superstition is a major driver of the illegal trade. There is a widespread belief that keeping an Indian Star Tortoise at home brings good fortune, happiness and prosperity. However, possessing or trading the tortoises without legal authorisation can attract serious action under wildlife protection laws.