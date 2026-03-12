631 Indian flap shell turtles rescued near Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, 7 held

MALKANGIRI: In a major crackdown on wildlife trafficking, the staff of Malkangiri forest division rescued 631 Indian flap shell turtles weighing about 2.2 tonne near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Wednesday.

Forest officials said the turtles were being illegally transported for trade. Two natives of Korkulla village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh had reportedly brought the turtles to the Odisha border to sell them to five persons of Malkangiri.

Acting on reliable intelligence inputs, Motu forest range staff conducted a raid and intercepted the consignment, apprehending all seven persons involved in the illegal wildlife trade. The forest staff rescued 631 Indian flap shell turtles and seized 38 plastic trays, 40 gunny bags, six mobile phones, two motorcycles and a pickup van.

The arrested persons along with the seized materials were brought to the Motu range office where a wildlife offence case was registered. Officials said further investigation is underway to bust the network involved in the illegal trafficking of turtles.