Rent-a-garba partner? Gujarat Cyber Crime probes viral Instagram offers

AHMEDABAD: As Navratri preparations intensify ahead of October, suspicious social-media offers for “Garba partners for hire” have come under the scanner of Gujarat Cyber Crime officials.

Instagram accounts operating from Ahmedabad, Surat and Mumbai are being scrutinised. Investigators are checking whether the viral offers are being used to lure people into phishing, WhatsApp hacking or financial fraud.

The alert followed routine cybercrime monitoring, during which officials noticed several Instagram accounts advertising paid garba partners. Account holders linked to Ahmedabad, Surat and Mumbai were questioned as investigators examined the purpose and authenticity of the posts.

According to Ahmedabad Cyber Crime DCP Dr Lavina Sinha, officials are checking whether the posts contain suspicious payment links, messages or images that redirect users to external platforms.

Sinha said investigators are also examining whether clicking such links could expose users to WhatsApp account hacking, unauthorised bank withdrawals or other forms of financial fraud.

The advertisements offer several packages, starting with the “Silver Package” at Rs 1,000. It reportedly includes two hours of garba dancing, matching outfits, basic garba-step guidance, and opportunities for photographs and selfies.

The “Gold Package”, priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000, offers up to four hours of garba participation, Instagram photos and reels, and a fabricated “how we met” story for the pair.