Younger generation faces numerous challenges alongside limitless opportunities: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the younger generation faces numerous challenges alongside limitless opportunities, and society has a collective responsibility to empower them to become successful, cultured and self-reliant.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Brahma Kumaris' "Global Spiritual Palace" retreat centre at Padra near Gujarat's Vadodara, President Murmu said that the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 will be realised only when the country's youth are awakened.

"When young people channel their thoughts and emotions in a positive direction, the impact extends to their families, workplaces, communities, and ultimately, the entire nation," she said in her address.

"If the youth are awakened, the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047 -- developed not merely in economic terms but also spiritually -- can be realised," she said.

It is society's "collective responsibility" to empower the youth and make them "successful, cultured, self-reliant, peaceful, and responsible," the President said.

"Alongside limitless opportunities, the younger generation also faces numerous challenges in the form of the digital world, information overload, competition, changing lifestyles, and social expectations," Murmu said.

These challenges exert an adverse impact on the youth, and "we must steer them towards spirituality and positivity," she said.

Hence, fostering inner strength, specifically self-awareness, self-confidence, concentration, emotional balance, a positive outlook and self-discipline, is crucial, the president said.

In this context, the role of organisations like the Brahma Kumaris becomes significant, she added.

The President also talked about the challenges posed by anxiety, violence, intolerance and social division along with an atmosphere of unrest globally, and said that initiatives that foster meditation, introspection, compassion, and positive thinking become crucial in such a context.