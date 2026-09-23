Younger generation faces numerous challenges alongside limitless opportunities: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the younger generation faces numerous challenges alongside limitless opportunities, and society has a collective responsibility to empower them to become successful, cultured and self-reliant.
Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Brahma Kumaris' "Global Spiritual Palace" retreat centre at Padra near Gujarat's Vadodara, President Murmu said that the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 will be realised only when the country's youth are awakened.
"When young people channel their thoughts and emotions in a positive direction, the impact extends to their families, workplaces, communities, and ultimately, the entire nation," she said in her address.
"If the youth are awakened, the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047 -- developed not merely in economic terms but also spiritually -- can be realised," she said.
It is society's "collective responsibility" to empower the youth and make them "successful, cultured, self-reliant, peaceful, and responsible," the President said.
"Alongside limitless opportunities, the younger generation also faces numerous challenges in the form of the digital world, information overload, competition, changing lifestyles, and social expectations," Murmu said.
These challenges exert an adverse impact on the youth, and "we must steer them towards spirituality and positivity," she said.
Hence, fostering inner strength, specifically self-awareness, self-confidence, concentration, emotional balance, a positive outlook and self-discipline, is crucial, the president said.
In this context, the role of organisations like the Brahma Kumaris becomes significant, she added.
The President also talked about the challenges posed by anxiety, violence, intolerance and social division along with an atmosphere of unrest globally, and said that initiatives that foster meditation, introspection, compassion, and positive thinking become crucial in such a context.
"Today, there is a need not only for economic development but also for human development.
We need education that awakens wisdom rather than merely developing the intellect, an attitude characterised by sensitivity towards nature, and the inner strength to exercise self-control rather than seeking to control others, embodying the Brahma Kumaris' motto of 'World transformation through self-transformation'.
We need a form of spirituality that connects human beings with one another," the President said.
She appreciated Brahma Kumaris disseminating the message of personal transformation and global renewal not only across India but in many countries around the world.
"The potential for transformation exists within every human being.
If an individual comes to believe that changing their thoughts and actions can transform their life, and if hope is rekindled within them, they become an instrument for positive change not just for themselves, but for society as a whole," Murmu said.
She expressed hope that the Global Spiritual Palace becomes a place where people from diverse sections of society connect with one another in peace and harmony.
The example of service to the nation set by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is a source of inspiration for all citizens, especially the youth, the President said.
"India has gifted the world profound values such as Yoga, meditation, non-violence, and compassion.
The youth power of modern India can present a new model of development to the world by integrating this spiritual heritage with modern science and contemporary thinking," she said.
"This will lead not only to India's development but also to the welfare of all humanity.
In India's spiritual tradition, service to humanity is regarded as the highest form of service.
Transformation of the self is considered the foundation for societal transformation.
Today, it is essential to align this great heritage with the needs of modern life," the President said.
(With inputs from PTI)