Gujarat's natural farming push: Turmeric yield nearly doubles to 40 tonnes per hectare

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s natural farming model has delivered a major boost to turmeric cultivation, with a biotechnology-backed field study finding that one natural farming treatment produced more than 40 tonnes of fresh turmeric rhizomes per hectare, nearly double the 19.3 tonnes recorded under conventional chemical farming.

The productivity gain also translated into a sharp improvement in farm economics. According to the study, natural farming generated net returns of more than Rs 10.5 lakh per hectare, compared with around Rs 3.61 lakh under conventional farming, highlighting the potential of low-input agriculture to improve both yields and farm profitability.

The findings emerged from the Network Research Programme on Bharatiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati through Biotechnology Interventions, which combines traditional Indian farming practices with modern scientific analysis. Field trials at Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural University (SDAU) were conducted jointly by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre and SDAU.

“The study, published in BMC Plant Biology in 2026, compared conventional chemical farming with nine natural farming treatment combinations. One treatment crossed 40 tonnes of fresh turmeric per hectare, against 19.3 tonnes under conventional farming, showing the significant production potential of scientifically evaluated natural farming,” said Arjun Modhwadia, Gujarat Minister for Science and Technology.

The findings are significant because the “golden spice” has strong demand across the food, pharmaceutical and traditional medicine sectors, while curcumin has further expanded its domestic and international market potential. At the same time, intensive farming dependent on synthetic fertilisers and pesticides can increase input costs and put pressure on soil ecosystems.