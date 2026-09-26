VHP, Bajrang Dal seek non-Hindu entry ban at Garba venues in Surat

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of Navratri, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal's Surat city units have demanded stricter rules at Garba venues, including a ban on the entry of non-Hindus and Hindu-only staff and contractors for the events.

The organisations also warned of protests if organisers do not follow the guidelines, while asking their volunteers not to take the law into their own hands and instead inform the police or administration about any violations.

VHP Surat president Anil Rungta said organisers should verify a valid photo ID or an official entry pass before allowing anyone into Garba venues. The organisation has also appealed to participants to attend Garba wearing a tilak as a mark of Navratri's religious character.

The VHP has further demanded that all people working at Garba events, including artists, photographers, videographers, light and sound operators, catering workers, parking staff and bouncers, be Hindu.

The organisation linked the demand to concerns it described as "Love Jihad" and the safety of Hindu women and girls.

Bajrang Dal leaders alleged that some men could enter Garba venues using Hindu identities and later target women. They said the restrictions were intended to prevent such incidents.

Bajrang Dal Surat East co-convener Abhishek Singh Rajput said the organisation considers Navratri a sacred festival centred on devotion to the Goddess and wants the participation and arrangements at Garba venues to reflect that religious character.

The organisations also called for strict vigilance against molestation, inappropriate photography and videography, and other suspicious activities at Garba venues. They urged organisers to immediately alert the police if any such incident occurs.

Rungta said any protest against organisers who fail to follow the guidelines should remain within legal limits.

The guidelines were discussed at a meeting attended by VHP president Anil Rungta, secretary Vikram Singh Bhati, joint secretary Kamlesh Kayada, and Bajrang Dal coordinators Abhishek Singh Rajput and Nagendra Bhai, who appealed to Garba organisers to comply with the demands.