Gujarat overhauls Porbandar forest division ahead of lion rehabilitation in Barda

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has overhauled the Porbandar Forest Division to strengthen forest management and prepare for the rehabilitation of Asiatic lions in Barda, their second home after Gir.

The restructuring expands administrative control across seven ranges and deploys two Assistant Conservators of Forests (ACFs) to improve wildlife protection and field-level operations.

The decision comes after Asiatic lions naturally returned to Barda after 143 years, prompting the state government to strengthen the region’s conservation and administrative infrastructure ahead of their planned relocation.

According to the government resolution, the restructuring covers range and beat boundaries, officer responsibilities, staff deployment and the transfer of essential resources, including vehicles, weapons, walkie-talkies and wireless equipment.

Under the new arrangement, the Porbandar Range will cover 6,840.84 hectares across 80 villages, divided into seven beats. The Ranavav Range will cover 13,051.25 hectares across 27 villages, with its areas organised into separate beats for local patrolling and forest protection.

The government has also transferred 305.94 hectares covering four villages in Devbhumi Dwarka district from the RFW Bhatia Range under the Jamnagar Forest Division to the Bhanvad Range under Porbandar. The villages are Kandarda Jogana, Sajdiyala, Juna and Jambusar.

The Kutiyana Range, Porbandar Social Forestry Range and Ranavav Social Forestry Range have also been brought under the Porbandar Forest Division, taking its total to seven ranges.