‘Concentration of minorities in some areas a worrying trend’

Elaborating on his thesis, the senior BJP leader said that in South India, there is a 50 per cent concentration of Christian population and in the North-East, it is 37 per cent.

Published: 01st December 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:09 AM

MANGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national general secretary BL Santhosh on Saturday stirred up a controversy when he said that the concentration of minority communities in some parts of the country is a cause for worry.

Santhosh, speaking at a panel discussion on ‘New India: Demography — Dividend or Danger’ at the ongoing Mangaluru Literature Festival, said, “The concentration of Muslims and Christians is high in some parts of the country, which is dangerous.” He went on to add that the communities are not evenly spread and the central government will come up with measures to deal with the situation. However, he stopped short of indicating what steps the Centre could be contemplating.

Elaborating on his thesis, the senior BJP leader said that in South India, there is a 50 per cent concentration of Christian population and in the North-East, it is 37 per cent. “The concentration of minorities only in some areas is a threat and this has to be resolved,” he said. 

‘NRC has nothing to do with religion’

“The Malabar district in Kerala is a good example. There is a high concentration of the Muslim population and hence, they had demanded a separate North Malabar state,” Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national general secretary BL Santosh said. In coastal Karnataka too, the concentration of these two communities is high. 

The ruling dispensation is not worried about their numbers, but the area-specific concentration, he stressed. Why it is a cause of the ‘worry’ he did not quite explain, as he went to argue in favour of the National Register of Citizens.“The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is not a tool to target people on religious lines, but is being done on humanitarian grounds. Hindus who were persecuted in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan had come here seeking refuge. Those people will be given citizenship. Religion has nothing to do with this,” he asserted.

