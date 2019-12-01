Phase-2 of expressway project hanging fire  

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A year after the deadline elapsed, work on a 61-km stretch of the proposed six-lane 117.2 km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project, is yet to take off. Obstruction by locals to using six stone quarries for the road work, coupled with incomplete land acquisition, are said to be the major reasons for the stalemate.

The first phase of the project covers a distance of 56.2 km between Bengaluru and Nidaghatta while the second phase covers 61 km between Nidaghatta and Mysuru. The contract for Phase-2 was awarded in April 20, 2018 and the work was expected to be completed in six months. But not one kilometre has been completed so far.

At a meeting with the Chief Secretary early this week, the issue of the contractor not being permitted to use the quarries to transport jelly stones was highlighted by officials of the National Highways Authority of India.

Contractor facing issues in getting approvals

The stone quarries are at Kalenahalli, Siddapura, S. Honnalagere, Kanaganamaridi and Jakkanahalli.

When fully completed, the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru is expected to come down to 90 minutes.According to reliable sources, the contractor has been facing several issues in getting approvals from the Forest, Mines and Geology as well as Revenue departments to utilise the quarries. “The bureaucracy is delaying the project endlessly and clearances are being not given. This despite efforts being made for nearly 18 months now,” the source said.

Making matters worse, villagers too are up in arms against jelly stones being shifted for the project. “Out of the six quarries, the contractor has got permission to extract jelly from two quarries including at Siddapura in Srirangapatna taluk. But locals, allegedly at the behest of politicians, are not allowing this to happen. The contractor has made three attempts to operate the quarry but has been prevented every time,” another source said.

When asked about allegations of political influence, Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah told The New Sunday Express, “I really do not know what is going on. I think the project is progressing.”Though land acquisition is officially said to be completed with the compensation for land-losers deposited in the court, physical possession of nearly 33% of the land is yet to be taken, sources said. “Many land occupants need to be evacuated before carrying out work. Land acquisition is completed only on paper,” a source added.