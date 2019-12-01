Home States Karnataka

Six months on, jail awaits permanent doctor

The Central Jail in Shivamogga has been without a ‘regular doctor’ for almost six months now.

Published: 01st December 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

The Central Jail in Shivamogga | Shimoga Nandan

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Central Jail in Shivamogga has been without a ‘regular doctor’ for almost six months now. Though the authorities concerned are now planning to recruit a doctor — on contract basis — only a few have shown interest. The jail authorities, however, are confident of filling the vacancy soon.

For about 15 years, Dr Raghu Prasad from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, served as the permanent doctor at the sub-jail and later at the central jail. Six months ago, a few prisoners assaulted Raghu resulting in the discontinuation of his service.  However, the authorities have made a temporary arrangement where a doctor from McGann Hospital visits the jail regularly at 10 am. However, it is not suffice to address the demand in the long run.

Dr P Ranganath, chief superintendent of prisons, told TNSE, “We are planning to hire a doctor who can work on contract basis. We have received about three applications and will finalise the name shortly.” 
The jail at Sogane extension on Shivamogga-Bhadravathi Road has about 460-500 inmates and is spread across 12 acres.  “We have 14 prisoners suffering from diabetes, four BP patients and three diagnosed for tuberculosis. Other than that, we receive regular complaints related to gastric, cough and cold and fever ... that is why we need a dedicated doctor,”  Ranganath  said.

“Three prisoners who had cardiac problems earlier were shifted for treatment to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru. The are currently lodged at the prison in  Bengaluru,” said Dr Ranganath.

Walk, yogasana
Ranganath emphasised on the need of natural healing methods for prisoners. They experience deep emotional trauma, followed by severe stress and depression. Taking all these into account, they have been advised to go for regular walks and practice yogasana within the jail precincts. They are also encouraged to take part in poetry reading sessions and visit the library.     

