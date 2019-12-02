Home States Karnataka

Eight students fall ill after drinking water from open well in Dakshina Kannada

Dharmasthala police said the students complained of stomach ache and started vomiting soon after drinking water from the well.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Eight students of a government school fell ill after drinking water from an open well near the school at Perla of Shibaje village in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.

Dharmasthala police said the students complained of stomach ache and started vomiting soon after drinking water from the well. The school teachers and members of the school development monitoring committee (SDMC) rushed the students to Belthangary taluk general hospital and SDM Hospital for treatment. 

The doctors said that the students are now out of danger. Dakshina Kananda zilla panchayat CEO R Selvamani visited the hospital where the students are admitted. Belthangady circle inspector  Sandesh PG, who visited the school inspected the open well. He said the water samples from the open well has been sent to FSL tests and based on the report, a case wil be registered.

