Karnataka Assembly bypolls: As D-Day nears, parties burn midnight oil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The last Sunday before polling for the December 5 byelections saw hectic political activity with the who’s who of all three major parties going all out to woo voters. Not just parties, officials of the Election Commission too have tightened vigilance to avoid malpractice in the last three days leading to the bypolls.

On Sunday, Congress giants like former Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge stepped into the campaign rink. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was busy campaigning in Shivajinagar, Kagwad and Gokak. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy too campaigned in Gokak and Athani on Sunday. JDS supremo and former PM H D Devegowda was busy seeking votes in Shivajinagar and Yeshwanthpura.

Sunday was marked with roadshows and public rallies that went on till late at night. While the BJP expressed confidence of winning all 15 seats, JDS bowled a googly.

“Post December 9, there will be a lot of changes in the state’s political scenario. Wait and watch,” said Kumaraswamy, raising anticipation of which way the results will swing. On the other hand, his father Devegowda said the BJP had no threat of losing power, and that the JDS wouldn’t join hands with the Congress. With two more days of campaigning left, parties are going the last mile to secure their traditional vote bank, as well as swinging fence-sitters in their favour.