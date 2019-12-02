Home States Karnataka

KSRTC bus conductor attacks passengers over the 'change'

The driver Manjunath stopped the bus following which the co-passengers and the locals tried to assault both the conductor and the driver.

Published: 02nd December 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

The victim has been identified as Kambaiah.

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A KSRTC bus conductor allegedly attacked a passenger over a trivial issue of change at Chikkapalanahalli village near here on Monday afternoon.

The video of the passenger bleeding owing to a head injury has gone viral. It was then the concerned traffic controller Janakiramaiah rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

The victim identified as Kambaiah of Harohalli in Kanakapura taluk had boarded the Bengaluru bound bus at G Nagenahalli and there was a quick war of words between him and the conductor Anjaiah. The altercation escalated into a fistfight and the victim sustained injury when the accused hit him with the electronic ticket machine, eyewitnesses told to the traffic controller.

The driver Manjunath stopped the bus following which the co-passengers and the locals tried to assault both the conductor and the driver. Later the victim was being treated with first aid and sent to a hospital.

"As of now no FIR has been registered with the police as the victim and the accused suspected to have agreed to settle the issue between them," a source said. 

The Madhugiri depot manager Suresh said he had reported the incident to the divisional controller. The divisional controller Gajendra Kumar did not respond to the repeated calls for his reaction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC bus
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp