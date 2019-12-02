KSRTC bus conductor attacks passengers over the 'change'

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A KSRTC bus conductor allegedly attacked a passenger over a trivial issue of change at Chikkapalanahalli village near here on Monday afternoon.

The video of the passenger bleeding owing to a head injury has gone viral. It was then the concerned traffic controller Janakiramaiah rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

The victim identified as Kambaiah of Harohalli in Kanakapura taluk had boarded the Bengaluru bound bus at G Nagenahalli and there was a quick war of words between him and the conductor Anjaiah. The altercation escalated into a fistfight and the victim sustained injury when the accused hit him with the electronic ticket machine, eyewitnesses told to the traffic controller.

The driver Manjunath stopped the bus following which the co-passengers and the locals tried to assault both the conductor and the driver. Later the victim was being treated with first aid and sent to a hospital.

"As of now no FIR has been registered with the police as the victim and the accused suspected to have agreed to settle the issue between them," a source said.

The Madhugiri depot manager Suresh said he had reported the incident to the divisional controller. The divisional controller Gajendra Kumar did not respond to the repeated calls for his reaction.