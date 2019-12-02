Whitewash for Congress in Karnataka Assembly bypolls: Chamarajanagar MP Srinivas Prasad

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad on Sunday predicted a complete whitewash for Congress in the bypolls.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, Prasad said, “Congress has already lost LS election and Assembly elections. It has fared poorly across the country. The party will also see a leadership change after the bypoll results.”

Coming down heavily on Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, he said: “Siddaramaiah is very arrogant, it’s because of his arrogance the coalition government collapsed. JDS and Congress were engaged in the politics of hatred. Again JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is talking about reuniting. I have no idea what that means,” he said.